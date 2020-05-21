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Discontinued

Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

SHB8850NC/00

3.6

| (41) Reviews

More sound, less noise

No wires, no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced ActiveShield™ active noise cancelling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, enjoy music and manage calls with smart control on earpads.

See all benefits

wirelessly

More sound, less noise

  • 32-mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Compact folding

Soft ergonomic cushions for long wearing comfort

Soft ergonomic cushions for long wearing comfort

Compact folding for easy carrying and storage

Compact folding for easy carrying and storage

The compact, foldable design makes it the perfect on-the-go companion.

Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headphones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

41

Reviews

21/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Confusingly good!

After having these headphones for a few months, these were really useful to go on trips with! but then when I arrived home, I accidentally dropped them into water... I then left it into rice to soak up the water and left it until around two weeks ago and they work just as new! not sure if it was supposed to be waterproof but it still works after dropping it into water by accident.

Pros

actually noise cancelling working

Cons

accidental waterproof?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Date of Use 2020-01-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Date of Use 2020-01-21

05/03/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is excellent for the price.

I use the product on my smart phone, mostly for movies. Works brilliantly especially on classic soundtracks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

05/03/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is excellent for the price.

I use the product on my smart phone, mostly for movies. Works brilliantly especially on classic soundtracks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary