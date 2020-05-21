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Discontinued
SHB8850NC/00
More sound, less noise
No wires, no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced ActiveShield™ active noise cancelling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, enjoy music and manage calls with smart control on earpads.
32-mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Compact folding
The compact, foldable design makes it the perfect on-the-go companion.
Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headphones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.
3.6
of 5
41
Reviews
Drago-Nii-San
21/05/2020
United Kingdom
Confusingly good!
After having these headphones for a few months, these were really useful to go on trips with! but then when I arrived home, I accidentally dropped them into water... I then left it into rice to soak up the water and left it until around two weeks ago and they work just as new! not sure if it was supposed to be waterproof but it still works after dropping it into water by accident.
Pros
actually noise cancelling working
Cons
accidental waterproof?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones
Date of Use 2020-01-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones
Date of Use 2020-01-21
Sandman2309
05/03/2017
United Kingdom
This product is excellent for the price.
I use the product on my smart phone, mostly for movies. Works brilliantly especially on classic soundtracks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones
Werner
05/03/2017
United Kingdom
This product is excellent for the price.
I use the product on my smart phone, mostly for movies. Works brilliantly especially on classic soundtracks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones
Actual results may vary