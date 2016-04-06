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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB9250WT/00

4

| (1) Review

High-resolution sound

The Philips SHB9250 with Bluetooth connectivity eliminates cables but not sound quality, delivering deep bass and pristine clarity. Easily switch from music to calls and enjoy comfort on the go, thanks to the soft-cushioned ear shells.

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with digital bass boost

High-resolution sound

  • 40 mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

40mm neodymium drivers for deep bass and clear sound

One-touch bass enhancement for a deep dynamic bass

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

5
3
2
1

06/04/2016

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

zie algemene waardering

Aangenaam draagcomfort geluid goed eenvoudig in gebruik

This review was made for SHB9250WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

This review was made for SHB9250WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary

  2. When using the headphone cable supplied