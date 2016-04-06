2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB9250WT/00
High-resolution sound
The Philips SHB9250 with Bluetooth connectivity eliminates cables but not sound quality, delivering deep bass and pristine clarity. Easily switch from music to calls and enjoy comfort on the go, thanks to the soft-cushioned ear shells.
40 mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
43A05R
06/04/2016
Nederland
Verified buyer
zie algemene waardering
Aangenaam draagcomfort geluid goed eenvoudig in gebruik
This review was made for SHB9250WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
This review was made for SHB9250WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Actual results may vary
When using the headphone cable supplied