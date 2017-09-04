2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHC5102/10
Wireless freedom
No more hassle with the cables — with these Philips headphones you are free to move around at home for music enjoyment. Rechargeable with a lightweight design, it's comfortable for extended use.
Over-ear
With high-frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.
The headphones are designed to be used with rechargeable batteries. No worries about cost for repeated use.
Typically, headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be inconvenient as it usually has to be done every time you use them. But now you can get your music fix faster and easier thanks to the flexible, self-adjusting inner headband on these headphones, which automatically adjusts to your head's shape and size.
3.2
of 5
26
Reviews
Paolo51
04/09/2017
Italia
Verified buyer
Ottimo prodotto
Ne avevo già acquistato un altro, soddisfatto del prodotto alla prima esigenza ne ho comprato un altro.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5102 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5102 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Tiziano
20/12/2015
Italia
Un complemento essenziale per ogni TV
Questa confezione comprende due cuffie e un trasmettitore. L'audio è di ottima qualità, ogni cuffia ha il proprio volume e la portata di trasmissione è impressionante. Ottime per guardare la TV di notte senza disturbare o per continuare ad ascoltare la propria musica o la tv mentre si è impegnati a fare altro (lavare i piatti, giardinaggio, bricolage...). Perfette anche come regalo per chiunque poiché le applicazioni sono molto varie e certamente ognuno può trarne beneficio. Il trasmettitore può restare sempre connesso all'uscita audio (jack della cuffia) e si attiva automaticamente quando rileva del suono mentre si disattiva automaticamente quando non c'è alcun suono da trasmettere per alcuni minuti consecutivi. Questo le rende utilissime anche a persone anziane.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5102 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5102 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Griffinwar
07/11/2015
France
Bon rapport qualité prix
Produits de bonne qualité, son vraiment agréable et bien dosé parfais pour deux personnes. Autonomie vraiment très correct. Bonne porté. Pour ce qui on du souffle pensé à bien régler vos différentes sources audio.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5102 Casque Hi-Fi sans fil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5102 Casque Hi-Fi sans fil