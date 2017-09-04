ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

SHC5102/10

3.2

| (26) Reviews

Wireless freedom

No more hassle with the cables — with these Philips headphones you are free to move around at home for music enjoyment. Rechargeable with a lightweight design, it's comfortable for extended use.

See all benefits

Fully rechargeable headphones

Wireless freedom

  • Over-ear

FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

With high-frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

Fully rechargeable

The headphones are designed to be used with rechargeable batteries. No worries about cost for repeated use.

Self-adjusting inner headband

Typically, headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be inconvenient as it usually has to be done every time you use them. But now you can get your music fix faster and easier thanks to the flexible, self-adjusting inner headband on these headphones, which automatically adjusts to your head's shape and size.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

26

Reviews

04/09/2017

Italia

Italia

Verified buyer

Ottimo prodotto

Ne avevo già acquistato un altro, soddisfatto del prodotto alla prima esigenza ne ho comprato un altro.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5102 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5102 Wireless HiFi Headphone

20/12/2015

Italia

Italia

Un complemento essenziale per ogni TV

Questa confezione comprende due cuffie e un trasmettitore. L'audio è di ottima qualità, ogni cuffia ha il proprio volume e la portata di trasmissione è impressionante. Ottime per guardare la TV di notte senza disturbare o per continuare ad ascoltare la propria musica o la tv mentre si è impegnati a fare altro (lavare i piatti, giardinaggio, bricolage...). Perfette anche come regalo per chiunque poiché le applicazioni sono molto varie e certamente ognuno può trarne beneficio. Il trasmettitore può restare sempre connesso all'uscita audio (jack della cuffia) e si attiva automaticamente quando rileva del suono mentre si disattiva automaticamente quando non c'è alcun suono da trasmettere per alcuni minuti consecutivi. Questo le rende utilissime anche a persone anziane.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5102 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5102 Wireless HiFi Headphone

07/11/2015

France

France

Bon rapport qualité prix

Produits de bonne qualité, son vraiment agréable et bien dosé parfais pour deux personnes. Autonomie vraiment très correct. Bonne porté. Pour ce qui on du souffle pensé à bien régler vos différentes sources audio.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5102 Casque Hi-Fi sans fil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5102 Casque Hi-Fi sans fil

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.