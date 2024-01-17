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Discontinued

Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

SHC5200/10

3.3
| (83) Reviews
Wireless freedom
No more hassles with cables; you can feel free to move around at home while enjoying your music. Rechargeable with a lightweight design, these Philips SHC5200/10 headphones are comfortable for extended use.
See all benefits

Fully rechargeable wireless headphones

Wireless freedom

  • FM transmission

  • Comfort fit

  • Up to 14 hours of play time

32 mm speaker driver delivers high-performance sound

The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.

Self-adjusting inner headband

Typically, headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be inconvenient as it usually has to be done every time you use them. But now you can get your music fix faster and easier thanks to the flexible, self-adjusting inner headband on these headphones, which automatically adjusts to your head's shape and size.

Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

83

Reviews

17/01/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Easy listening.

I am hard of hearing so usually when watching TV I have to higher the volume. This causes the rest of the family to complain that it is too loud. Now with using these head phones all is piece & quiet & we all enjoy listening to the TV. They are very good, light weight & easy to adjust.

Pros

Light weight, easy to adjust volume.

Cons

None found so far.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5200 Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5200 Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

19/07/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Uitstekend product en subliem geluid

Ik ben nogal kritisch wat geluid betreft, maar de draadloze koptelefoon is gewoon uitmuntend

Pros

Comfortabel

Cons

De oorkussens worden snel vuil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5200 Draadloze HiFi-hoofdtelefoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5200 Draadloze HiFi-hoofdtelefoon

08/06/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Wederom uitstekend product

Deze draadloze FM koptelefoon gekocht als"collega" van de SHC8535/10 , welke ook nog steeds uitstekend werkt.Maar door jarenlang intensief gebruik ziet die er niet meer zo goed uit.

Pros

Uitstekend geluid en zit comfortabel

Cons

Audio input kabel is erg kort en kan niet vervangen worden door langer exemplaar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5200 Draadloze HiFi-hoofdtelefoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5200 Draadloze HiFi-hoofdtelefoon

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