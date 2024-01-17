2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHC5200/10
FM transmission
Comfort fit
Up to 14 hours of play time
The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.
Typically, headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be inconvenient as it usually has to be done every time you use them. But now you can get your music fix faster and easier thanks to the flexible, self-adjusting inner headband on these headphones, which automatically adjusts to your head's shape and size.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.
3.3
of 5
83
Reviews
Manxjc
17/01/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy listening.
I am hard of hearing so usually when watching TV I have to higher the volume. This causes the rest of the family to complain that it is too loud. Now with using these head phones all is piece & quiet & we all enjoy listening to the TV. They are very good, light weight & easy to adjust.
Pros
Light weight, easy to adjust volume.
Cons
None found so far.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5200 Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5200 Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone
Darkfalcon1965
19/07/2021
Nederland
Verified buyer
Uitstekend product en subliem geluid
Ik ben nogal kritisch wat geluid betreft, maar de draadloze koptelefoon is gewoon uitmuntend
Pros
Comfortabel
Cons
De oorkussens worden snel vuil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5200 Draadloze HiFi-hoofdtelefoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5200 Draadloze HiFi-hoofdtelefoon
Marco Lückers
08/06/2021
Nederland
Wederom uitstekend product
Deze draadloze FM koptelefoon gekocht als"collega" van de SHC8535/10 , welke ook nog steeds uitstekend werkt.Maar door jarenlang intensief gebruik ziet die er niet meer zo goed uit.
Pros
Uitstekend geluid en zit comfortabel
Cons
Audio input kabel is erg kort en kan niet vervangen worden door langer exemplaar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5200 Draadloze HiFi-hoofdtelefoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5200 Draadloze HiFi-hoofdtelefoon