    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    SHC8525/00
    Superb wireless music
      Wireless hi-fi headphones

      SHC8525/00
      Superb wireless music

      Freedom to enjoy music around your home. With Hi-Fi sound reproduction, this stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience. See all benefits

        Superb wireless music

        • Charging dock
        • FM transmission

        3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

        Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

        Pre-formed ear cushions ensure a comfortable fit

        The ergonomic three-dimensional ear cushion shape evenly distributes the load for a better and more comfortable fit.

        The whole ear is covered to optimise sound quality

        The full-size ear shells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher-performance driver.

        40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

        The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

        FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

        With high-frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

        Choose from 3 channels to minimise interference

        With a choice of three transmission channels, your listening pleasure is assured because you can easily switch to the one with the best reception.

        Energising docking station stores and recharges receiver

        The docking station is the most convenient way to store your receiver when not in use. At the same time, it will recharge your receiver unit and have it ready for use at any moment.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Frequency response
          9–21,000  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Sensitivity
          100  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Signal/noise ratio
          70  dB

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Pilot tone frequency
          19
          Effective range
          100  m
          Carrier frequency range
          863.0 - 865.0  MHz
          Channel separation
          >30  dB
          Modulation
          FM
          Number of channels
          3

        • Convenience

          Automatic power off
          yes
          Battery charging indicator
          yes
          Operating time
          +/- 15 hours
          Low battery indicator
          yes
          Double PLL
          yes

        • Power

          Power supply headphone
          2 x 1.5 V NiMH R03/AAA
          Power supply transmitter
          AC/DC adapter 12 V/200 mA

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 10895 95786 1
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Gross weight
          4.78  kg
          Height
          25.15  cm
          Length
          40.05  cm
          Net weight
          3.09  kg
          Tare weight
          1.69  kg
          Width
          35  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 10895 95783 0
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Depth
          12.4  cm
          Gross weight
          1.35  kg
          Height
          30.5  cm
          Net weight
          1.03  kg
          Tare weight
          0.32  kg
          Width
          23.1  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SHC AC-DC adapter
        • SHC 3.5-6.3 adapter
        • Batteries
        • Charging cable
        • Jack-cinch
        • Transmitter

