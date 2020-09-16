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Discontinued

Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

SHC8545/00

3.3

| (8) Reviews

Superb wireless music

Freedom to enjoy music around your home. With Hi-Fi sound reproduction and an auto tuning feature, this stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience.

See all benefits

with ultra-convenience of auto tuning

Superb wireless music

FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

With high-frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

Automatic tuning simplifies tuning reception frequency

Pressing the handy tuning button on the headphone sets the microprocessor-controlled circuit going to optimally tune the transmission frequency for the best possible reception and superb audio quality.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

8

Reviews

16/09/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

2010 gekauft und seither ohne Probleme

Guter, satter Sound, irre Reichweite, zwo Stockwerke runter, bis zum Kiosk ( ca. 100 Meter total ) und sehr gut verarbeitet. Besonders Spooky - im positiven Sinn : Die Batterien bzw. die AAA-Akkus sind immer noch dieselben von damals, somit als 10 Jahre alt.

Pros

Viele

Cons

Keine

This review was made for SHC8545 Kabelloser HiFi-Kopfhörer

Date of Use 2018-09-16

This review was made for SHC8545 Kabelloser HiFi-Kopfhörer

Date of Use 2018-09-16

06/01/2021

España

España

MUY BUEN PRODUCTO Y DURADERO

ME GUSTA TODO DE ESTE PRODUCTO pero me resulta dificil encontrar baterias.

Pros

TODO

Cons

LAS BATERIAS DEBERIAN DURAR MAS TIEMPO

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8545 Auricular Hi-Fi inalámbrico

Date of Use 2019-01-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8545 Auricular Hi-Fi inalámbrico

Date of Use 2019-01-06

17/12/2013

España

España

Este producto posee unas características excelentes.

El sonido es excelente y además se escuchan matices que en la escucha de la tv no se aprecian en el ambiente.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8545 Auricular Hi-Fi inalámbrico

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8545 Auricular Hi-Fi inalámbrico

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