2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHC8545/00
Superb wireless music
Freedom to enjoy music around your home. With Hi-Fi sound reproduction and an auto tuning feature, this stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience.
With high-frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.
Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.
Pressing the handy tuning button on the headphone sets the microprocessor-controlled circuit going to optimally tune the transmission frequency for the best possible reception and superb audio quality.
3.3
of 5
8
Reviews
Juddel72
16/09/2020
Deutschland
2010 gekauft und seither ohne Probleme
Guter, satter Sound, irre Reichweite, zwo Stockwerke runter, bis zum Kiosk ( ca. 100 Meter total ) und sehr gut verarbeitet. Besonders Spooky - im positiven Sinn : Die Batterien bzw. die AAA-Akkus sind immer noch dieselben von damals, somit als 10 Jahre alt.
Pros
Viele
Cons
Keine
This review was made for SHC8545 Kabelloser HiFi-Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2018-09-16
This review was made for SHC8545 Kabelloser HiFi-Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2018-09-16
PIRATA 1954
06/01/2021
España
MUY BUEN PRODUCTO Y DURADERO
ME GUSTA TODO DE ESTE PRODUCTO pero me resulta dificil encontrar baterias.
Pros
TODO
Cons
LAS BATERIAS DEBERIAN DURAR MAS TIEMPO
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8545 Auricular Hi-Fi inalámbrico
Date of Use 2019-01-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8545 Auricular Hi-Fi inalámbrico
Date of Use 2019-01-06
indaleci
17/12/2013
España
Este producto posee unas características excelentes.
El sonido es excelente y además se escuchan matices que en la escucha de la tv no se aprecian en el ambiente.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8545 Auricular Hi-Fi inalámbrico
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8545 Auricular Hi-Fi inalámbrico