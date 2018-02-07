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Discontinued

Wireless home cinema headphones

SHC8585/00

4.3

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Your personal home cinema

We hear in three dimensions, so these headphones reproduce a sensational three-dimensional sound field for the most involving way to enjoy music and home cinema.

See all benefits

Totally immersive wireless surround sound

Your personal home cinema

  • SRS WOW surround sound

  • Charging dock

Pre-formed ear cushions ensure a comfortable fit

The ergonomic three-dimensional ear cushion shape evenly distributes the load for a better and more comfortable fit.

Automatic tuning simplifies tuning reception frequency

Pressing the handy tuning button on the headphone sets the microprocessor-controlled circuit going to optimally tune the transmission frequency for the best possible reception and superb audio quality.

3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

07/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

the best i have bought.

hi, this is the best out and I have enjoyed every min

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8585 Wireless home cinema headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8585 Wireless home cinema headphones

28/04/2016

Deutschland

Deutschland

Nicht billig, aber gut!

Der Klang ist sehr gut. Die Surround-Funktion steigert das noch etwas. Die Akku-Laufzeit ist gut mit 6 Std. und mehr (je nach Akku). Die Funk-Reichweite ist genial! Ich geh damit nach draußen und reparier mein Rad. Störeinstrahlung: Nichts, das ist einwandfrei. Design ist standesgemäß. Bedienung ist ok., nur das Auflegen in die Ladeschale muss bewusst erfolgen (= kurz nachschauen, ob die Lade-Kontroll-LED angeht). Dafür ist es bequemer, als einen Stecker einzustecken. Der Tragekomfort ist topp, obwohl der Kopfhörer gar nicht so leicht ist - er stört nicht. Die Abschirmung von Außengeräuschen hat den richtigen Level= man bekommt noch etwas mit, was im Raum ist, kann gleichzeitig seine Sendung verfolgen. Das geschlossene, ohrumschließende Prinzip ist besser als ein offenes. Die Verständlichkeit von Sprache ist topp und auch Musik kann er gut darstellen. Die Lautstärke ist für Hifi-Einsatz etwas klein, was vermutlich mit gesetzlichen Auflagen zu tun hat. Einziger Makel: Bei den Akkus (Typ Micro AAA) war der Hersteller daran interressiert, dass man Orig-Akkus nimmt. Im Akkufach sind Zusatzkontakte verbaut, damit nur Orig-Akkus geladen werden. Man kann Standard-Akkus verwenden, indem man dort die unteren 10 mm der Plastikummantelung der Akkus entfernt. Es ist doch gerade ein Vorteil, dass man keine teuren Spez.-Akkus kaufen muss - dann sollte der Hersteller mit diesem Vorteil punkten und ihn nicht wieder aufheben für eine paar Euro Gewinn. Hier fand ja keine Reduzierung des Kaufpreis statt, die über spätere Zubehörkäufe kompensiert werden müsste. Alles in Allem: Ein gutes Teil!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8585 Kabellose Heimkino-Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8585 Kabellose Heimkino-Kopfhörer

30/10/2011

France

France

excellente restution du son; portée bonne

Quelques interférences mais essentiellement dû à l'emplacement de l'émetteur. un point faible: l'émetteur a laché au bout d'un an: un canal hors fonction: je confirme cela ne vient pas du casque (essayé avec un nouveau émtteur). Casque confortable: essais : jazz; van halen; Amy mac donald: résultat: pas d'attaque, aigu et basse faibles et trop arrondi.mais bon ce n'est qu'un casque pas une chaine de 1000W!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8585 Wireless home cinema headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8585 Wireless home cinema headphones

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