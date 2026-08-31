2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE2100PP/10
Earbud comfort
With 15-mm speakers, these ear bud headphones are valued for the bass sound. Ergonomic design with slim rubberised caps for long hours of comfortable listening.
In-ear
Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.
Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
Reviews