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Discontinued

Headphones

SHE2100PP/10

Earbud comfort

With 15-mm speakers, these ear bud headphones are valued for the bass sound. Ergonomic design with slim rubberised caps for long hours of comfortable listening.

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Large speakers for extra bass

Earbud comfort

  • In-ear

15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.

Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

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