    SHE3015BK/00
      Extra bass

      Philips SHE3015 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colours. The built-in mic and control make hands-free talking on mobile easy.

      Philips SHE3015 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colours. The built-in mic and control make hands-free talking on mobile easy.

        Extra bass

        Soft body for comfy fit

        • 14.8-mm drivers/open-back
        • Ear bud

        14.8-mm (0.6") speaker drivers for high quality sound

        Large 14.8-mm (0.6") speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.

        Flexi-Grip design for durability

        A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Rubberised front caps for wearing comfort

        A rubberised front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.

        Soft body ensures a comfortable fit

        The transparent, rubberised headphone body moulds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.

        Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

        The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Frequency response
          9 - 22 000  Hz
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          copper
          Speaker diameter
          14.8  mm
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Maximum power input
          25  mW
          Impedance
          16  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Type of cable
          copper
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Finishing of connector
          nickel plated
          Cable length
          1  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          34,5  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Width
          19,7  cm
          Gross weight
          1,2586  kg
          Height
          16,3  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 73225 9
          Net weight
          0,3216  kg
          Tare weight
          0,9370  kg

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          17,9  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Width
          8  cm
          Height
          6  cm
          Net weight
          0,0402  kg
          Gross weight
          0,1287  kg
          Tare weight
          0,0885  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 73225 6

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17,5  cm
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Width
          5,2  cm
          Depth
          2,8  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          69 23410 73225 2
          Gross weight
          0,0339  kg
          Net weight
          0,0134  kg
          Tare weight
          0,0205  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          2,1  cm
          Width
          1,6  cm
          Depth
          1,25  cm
          Weight
          0,0134  kg

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

