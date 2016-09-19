Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Extra bass
Philips SHE3015 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colours. The built-in mic and control make hands-free talking on mobile easy. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra bass
Philips SHE3015 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colours. The built-in mic and control make hands-free talking on mobile easy. See all benefits
Headphones with mic
Total:
recurring payment
Large 14.8-mm (0.6") speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.
The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
A rubberised front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.
The transparent, rubberised headphone body moulds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Design
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.