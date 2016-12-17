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Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SHE3205PP/00
Rich bass, clear sound
Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2 mm drivers and bass vents for rich bass and clear sound. The built-in mic lets you switch easily between music and calls. Available in a choice of 6 vibrant colours to match your Apple watch.
14.2 mm drivers/open-back
Ear bud
Quality 14.2 mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.
The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and a snug fit for everyone.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
gendertrouble
17/12/2016
United Kingdom
Microphone on the left earpiece
The sound is good, the fit is comfortable that it does not stick too deep into my ear nor come off too easily when i shake my head (i just shook my head while writing this review to make sure) overall it's good but what's a bit of bothersome for me is the location of microphone. i have been heavily using earphones and earpods that came from my phone for the past 5 years and i'm really used to how earpods feel. i bought this as a cheap(er) replacement for my lost earpods :( i hope i will get used to this very soon.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205PP In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205PP In-Ear Headphones