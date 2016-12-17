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Discontinued

In-Ear Headphones

SHE3205PP/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Rich bass, clear sound

Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2 mm drivers and bass vents for rich bass and clear sound. The built-in mic lets you switch easily between music and calls. Available in a choice of 6 vibrant colours to match your Apple watch.

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Designed to comfortably fit the shape of your ear

Rich bass, clear sound

  • 14.2 mm drivers/open-back

  • Ear bud

14.2 mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

14.2 mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

Quality 14.2 mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.

Designed to comfortably fit the shape of your ear

The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and a snug fit for everyone.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

17/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Microphone on the left earpiece

The sound is good, the fit is comfortable that it does not stick too deep into my ear nor come off too easily when i shake my head (i just shook my head while writing this review to make sure) overall it's good but what's a bit of bothersome for me is the location of microphone. i have been heavily using earphones and earpods that came from my phone for the past 5 years and i'm really used to how earpods feel. i bought this as a cheap(er) replacement for my lost earpods :( i hope i will get used to this very soon.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205PP In-Ear Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205PP In-Ear Headphones

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