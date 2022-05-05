2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3700WT/00
8.6-mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalised and perfect fit
A high quality, glossy and colourful coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.
Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
JS9012
05/05/2022
Deutschland
Für mich persönlich...
die vielleicht besten Kopfhörer. Klarer satter Sound. Nicht dumpf oder blechern. Perfekt
Pros
Klarer satter Sound, guter Bass,gutes Kabel,sehr bequem
Cons
Umgebung kann alles hören, nicht geschlossen, kurze Lebensdauer
This review was made for SHE3700BK Kopfhörer
This review was made for SHE3700BK Kopfhörer
Amaury33490
19/09/2017
France
Super produit.
Agréablement surpris par ces écouteurs. Le son est comme indiqué sur la boite, claire et puissant.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3700BK Casque
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3700BK Casque
chris1949
18/01/2017
España
sencillos pero buen sonido
Auriculares intrauditivos sencillos y económicos, pero con sonido aceptable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3700BL Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3700BL Headphones