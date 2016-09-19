Search terms

    Big beats, pumping bass
      Big beats, pumping bass

      Ultra small, big bass Philips Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metallised coating for sleek looks with extra protection.

          Big beats, pumping bass

          Ultra small, big bass Philips Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metallised coating for sleek looks with extra protection. See all benefits

            Big beats, pumping bass

            Compact design with vacuum metallised protection

            • 8.6-mm drivers/closed-back
            • In-ear
            3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

            3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

            Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalised and perfect fit

            Shiny, colourful coating looks sleek and also protects

            Shiny, colourful coating looks sleek and also protects

            A high quality, glossy and colourful coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.

            Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

            Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

            Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

            Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

            Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

            An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

            A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

            A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

            Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

            Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

            To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

            Technical Specifications

            • Accessories

              Eartips
              3 sizes S, M, L

            • Design

              Colour
              White

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              Closed
              Diaphragm
              PET
              Voice coil
              copper
              Frequency response
              11 - 22,000  Hz
              Impedance
              16  ohm
              Maximum power input
              20  mW
              Sensitivity
              105  dB
              Speaker diameter
              8.6  mm
              Type
              Dynamic

            • Connectivity

              Cable Connection
              two-parallel, symmetric
              Cable length
              1.2  m
              Connector
              3.5  mm
              Finishing of connector
              chrome-plated
              Type of cable
              copper

            • Inner Carton

              Gross weight
              0.125  kg
              GTIN
              2 69 25970 70909 9
              Height
              6  cm
              Length
              18.1  cm
              Net weight
              0.036  kg
              Number of consumer packages
              3
              Tare weight
              0.089  kg
              Width
              8.1  cm

            • Outer Carton

              Gross weight
              1.127  kg
              GTIN
              1 69 25970 70909 2
              Height
              13.9  cm
              Length
              37.5  cm
              Net weight
              0.288  kg
              Number of consumer packages
              24
              Tare weight
              0.839  kg
              Width
              17.9  cm

            • Packaging dimensions

              Packaging type
              Blister
              Type of shelf placement
              Both
              Depth
              2.7  cm
              EAN
              69 25970 70909 5
              Gross weight
              0.026  kg
              Height
              17.3  cm
              Net weight
              0.012  kg
              Number of products included
              1
              Tare weight
              0.014  kg
              Width
              5  cm

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

