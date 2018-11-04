ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.

Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE4205WT/00

3.5
| (12) Reviews
Ultra light. Big sound.
A seamless addition to your day and effortless to wear, Philips Flite Hyprlite headphones deliver clear sound in carefree comfort. Super-slim and incredibly light, you barely feel them in your ears.
See all benefits

Gravity-defying headphones

Ultra light. Big sound.

  • 12.2-mm (0.5") drivers/open earbud

  • Ear bud

Durable cable with strain relief

Durable cable with strain relief

Light doesn't mean fragile. Built for life on the go, the headphones cable has built-in strain relief for greater durability and longer life.

Sleek metallic gloss accents

Sleek metallic gloss accents

Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.

Remote control for hands-free calls and music

Remote control for hands-free calls and music

The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

12

Reviews

3

04/11/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best for outdoors

The best that I have ever had, because they do not protrude from your ears , so fit perfectly if wearing a beanie hat. Also, they fit very comfortably, in that you do not have to jam them into your ears and yet they do not come out when walking.

This review was made for SHE4205BK Headphones with mic

This review was made for SHE4205BK Headphones with mic

15/04/2017

Nederland

Nederland

Topproduct!

Ik ervaar dit product als zeer gebruiksvriendelijk, en bovenal, zoals ik gewend ben van Philips: erg goede kwaliteit. Zeker voor deze prijs een erg goed product voor zowel telefoon als laptop. Enige minpuntje vind ik de kleur, persoonlijk vind ik wit een frissere kleur voor de oortjes. Uiteraard doet dit niks af aan het belangrijkste kenmerk: de kewaliteit!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE4205BK Hoofdtelefoons met microfoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE4205BK Hoofdtelefoons met microfoon

21/12/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

super Kopfhörer

ie Kopfhörer liegen wunderbar sanft im Ohr, sodass ich auch damit im Liegen hören kann. Der Klang ist gut und auch das Mikrofon gibt einen guten Klang wieder. Die kleine Fernbedienung ist sehr praktisch beim Musik hören, zum Steuern der Lieder. Ich muss somit nicht ständig mein Handy anmachen. Diese Kopfhörer begleiten mich schon eine lange Zeit und ich habe sie schon mehrfach verschenkt.

Pros

siehe oben

Cons

keine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE4205WT Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE4205WT Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.