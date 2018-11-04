2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE4205WT/00
12.2-mm (0.5") drivers/open earbud
Ear bud
Light doesn't mean fragile. Built for life on the go, the headphones cable has built-in strain relief for greater durability and longer life.
Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.
The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
3.5
of 5
12
Reviews
KenMrshll
04/11/2018
United Kingdom
Best for outdoors
The best that I have ever had, because they do not protrude from your ears , so fit perfectly if wearing a beanie hat. Also, they fit very comfortably, in that you do not have to jam them into your ears and yet they do not come out when walking.
This review was made for SHE4205BK Headphones with mic
This review was made for SHE4205BK Headphones with mic
Dibba
15/04/2017
Nederland
Topproduct!
Ik ervaar dit product als zeer gebruiksvriendelijk, en bovenal, zoals ik gewend ben van Philips: erg goede kwaliteit. Zeker voor deze prijs een erg goed product voor zowel telefoon als laptop. Enige minpuntje vind ik de kleur, persoonlijk vind ik wit een frissere kleur voor de oortjes. Uiteraard doet dit niks af aan het belangrijkste kenmerk: de kewaliteit!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE4205BK Hoofdtelefoons met microfoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE4205BK Hoofdtelefoons met microfoon
Pusteblumenstaub
21/12/2022
Deutschland
super Kopfhörer
ie Kopfhörer liegen wunderbar sanft im Ohr, sodass ich auch damit im Liegen hören kann. Der Klang ist gut und auch das Mikrofon gibt einen guten Klang wieder. Die kleine Fernbedienung ist sehr praktisch beim Musik hören, zum Steuern der Lieder. Ich muss somit nicht ständig mein Handy anmachen. Diese Kopfhörer begleiten mich schon eine lange Zeit und ich habe sie schon mehrfach verschenkt.
Pros
siehe oben
Cons
keine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE4205WT Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE4205WT Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon