    Headphones with mic

    SHE9105BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    4 Awards
    • Precision sound Precision sound Precision sound
      -{discount-value}

      Headphones with mic

      SHE9105BK/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      4 Awards

      Precision sound

      The Philips SHE9105 headphones boast premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes and a choice of 3 ear tips ensure comfort and fit, while the in-line mic lets you switch from music to calls.

      Headphones with mic

      Precision sound

      Precision sound

        Precision sound

        with solid metal housing

        • 8.6-mm drivers/semi-closed back
        • In-ear
        Sturdy aluminium housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

        Sturdy aluminium housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

        The headphone's housing is crafted from sturdy aluminium, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.

        Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

        Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

        The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!

        Fine-tuned neodymium drivers for high-frequency clarity

        Fine-tuned neodymium drivers for high-frequency clarity

        Neodymium is the ideal material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality. It features re-engineered 8.6-mm neodymium drivers that are responsive to high frequencies and ensure pure sound clarity.

        Featuring in-line remote with mic for music and calls

        Featuring in-line remote with mic for music and calls

        The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected

        Silicone caps in choice of three sizes for customised fit

        Silicone caps in choice of three sizes for customised fit

        Your in-ear headphones come with a choice of 3 ear caps – from small to large – so you can select the perfect fit for your ears.

        Durable Flexi-grip for strong headphone-to-cable connection

        This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.

        Curved housing and oval sound tubes for ergonomic comfort

        Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Their ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimised, secure and comfortable fit – always.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-closed
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Sensitivity
          108  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Maximum power input
          30  mW
          Frequency response
          7–25,000 Hz
          Type
          dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.384  lb
          Gross weight
          0.174  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 25970 70046 1
          Height
          10.5  cm
          Height
          4.1  inch
          Length
          18  cm
          Length
          7.1  inch
          Net weight
          0.089  lb
          Net weight
          0.0402  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.1338  kg
          Tare weight
          0.295  lb
          Width
          8.2  cm
          Width
          3.2  inch

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          3.693  lb
          Gross weight
          1.675  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 70046 4
          Height
          24.8  cm
          Height
          9.8  inch
          Length
          38  cm
          Length
          15  inch
          Net weight
          0.709  lb
          Net weight
          0.3216  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Tare weight
          1.3534  kg
          Tare weight
          2.984  lb
          Width
          18.1  cm
          Width
          7.1  inch

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Depth
          1  inch
          EAN
          69 25970 70046 7
          Gross weight
          0.0474  kg
          Gross weight
          0.104  lb
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Height
          6.9  inch
          Net weight
          0.029  lb
          Net weight
          0.0134  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.075  lb
          Tare weight
          0.034  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Width
          3.7  inch

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.2  inch
          Depth
          3  cm
          Height
          3.1  inch
          Height
          8  cm
          Weight
          0.030  lb
          Weight
          0.0134  kg
          Width
          1.2  inch
          Width
          3  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Caps
        • Foam caps

