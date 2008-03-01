Search terms

      Neckband Headphones

SHJ070/00

These Nike neckbands provide the best in security and wearing comfort with an exceptionally light weight. Extra large speakers deliver extra bass for sports music

        Feather-light and secure

        Extra-light semi-translucent design for sports

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

        Rear cable exit enhances comfort and convenience

        The headphone cable is centred at the back of the neckband so you're hardly aware it's even there.

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        30 mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

        Compact for wearing comfort, yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 30 mm speaker driver is the perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

        Nike AirPad cushions ensure excellent sporting comfort

        Nike AirPad with super soft ear cushions and extra large ventilating holes provide a superb cushioning and cooling effect

        Nike cable manager brings you easy cable management

        A simple cable management system that allows you to adjust the cable length easily and stores excess cable

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          10–24,000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          106  dB
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Impedance
          32  ohm

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          39.4  cm
          Width
          20.8  cm
          Gross weight
          1.029  kg
          Height
          41.2  cm
          Net weight
          .474  kg
          Tare weight
          .555  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.2  cm
          Width
          17  cm
          Depth
          5.5  cm
          Gross weight
          .1575  kg
          Net weight
          .0395  kg
          Tare weight
          .118  kg

        What's in the box?

        Packaging photograph

        Other items in the box

        • White headphone cap

