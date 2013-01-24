Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Kids' headphones

    SHK2000PK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Kid's Best Companion Kid's Best Companion Kid's Best Companion
      -{discount-value}

      Kids' headphones

      SHK2000PK/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Kid's Best Companion

      The right headphones to introduce mini music lovers to the world of sound. The clear bass and playful design is tailored for growing kids and they are tough enough to handle every situation. A volume cap of 85 dB keeps music fun yet safe. See all benefits

      Kids' headphones

      Kid's Best Companion

      The right headphones to introduce mini music lovers to the world of sound. The clear bass and playful design is tailored for growing kids and they are tough enough to handle every situation. A volume cap of 85 dB keeps music fun yet safe. See all benefits

      Kid's Best Companion

      The right headphones to introduce mini music lovers to the world of sound. The clear bass and playful design is tailored for growing kids and they are tough enough to handle every situation. A volume cap of 85 dB keeps music fun yet safe. See all benefits

      Kids' headphones

      Kid's Best Companion

      The right headphones to introduce mini music lovers to the world of sound. The clear bass and playful design is tailored for growing kids and they are tough enough to handle every situation. A volume cap of 85 dB keeps music fun yet safe. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all kids-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Kids' headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Kid's Best Companion

        Sized for kids, maximum volume limited

        • On-ear
        • Pink & Purple
        Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

        Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

        The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid's head comfortably and grow alongside him.

        32-mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

        32-mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and pure balanced sound quality.

        Screw-free and durable design built for playing hard

        Screw-free and durable design built for playing hard

        Screw-free and durable design allows headphone parts to pop off and pop back into place easily.

        Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

        Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

        The ear shells are completely cushioned with soft foam for ultimate comfort and security.

        Ultra-lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

        Ultra-lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

        The slim headband is so ultra-light and comfortable that it's a joy to wear for hours on end. Kids may easily forget that they even have it on.

        Noise-isolating ear cushions for clear sound at any volume

        Noise-isolating ear cushions significantly reduce environmental noise, so kids don't need volume to be immersed in music.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          40  mW
          Sensitivity
          99  dB
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          12 - 22,000  Hz
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm

        • Design

          Colour
          Pink-purple

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          2.8  inch
          Depth
          7  cm
          Height
          6.1  inch
          Height
          15.5  cm
          Weight
          0.1002  kg
          Weight
          0.221  lb
          Width
          5.1  inch
          Width
          13  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Depth
          3  inch
          EAN
          69 23410 73063 0
          Gross weight
          0.154  kg
          Gross weight
          0.34  lb
          Height
          22.1  cm
          Height
          8.7  inch
          Net weight
          0.221  lb
          Net weight
          0.1002  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Tare weight
          0.0538  kg
          Tare weight
          0.119  lb
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          7.8  inch
          Width
          19.8  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.71  kg
          Gross weight
          1.565  lb
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 73063 7
          Height
          10.3  inch
          Height
          26.2  cm
          Length
          9.4  inch
          Length
          24  cm
          Net weight
          0.3006  kg
          Net weight
          0.663  lb
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.903  lb
          Tare weight
          0.4094  kg
          Width
          8.5  inch
          Width
          21.5  cm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item