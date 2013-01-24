Home
      -{discount-value}

      Powerful sound

      This Philips SHL3000WT/00 headphone provides you with powerful sound and bass. With the rotational soft cushioned ear shells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go. See all benefits

      Powerful sound

        Powerful sound

        With DJ monitoring style

        Adjustable ear shells and headband fit the shape of any head

        Soft ear cushions for comfortable, long listening sessions

        32 mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Closed-type acoustics provide good sound isolation

        The closed-type acoustics of these Philips headphones provide good sound isolation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          24 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          1000 mW
          Sensitivity
          106 dB
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Cable Connection
          two-sided
          Connector
          3.5  mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          EAN
          69 23410 71586 6
          Number of products included
          1
          Depth
          4.5  cm
          Depth
          1.8  inch
          Gross weight
          0.234  kg
          Gross weight
          0.516  lb
          Height
          25.7  cm
          Height
          10.1  inch
          Net weight
          0.311  lb
          Net weight
          0.141  kg
          Tare weight
          0.205  lb
          Tare weight
          0.093  kg
          Width
          19.9  cm
          Width
          7.8  inch

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71586 3
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Gross weight
          3.748  lb
          Gross weight
          1.7  kg
          Height
          11.2  inch
          Height
          28.5  cm
          Length
          29.5  cm
          Length
          11.6  inch
          Net weight
          0.846  kg
          Net weight
          1.865  lb
          Tare weight
          1.883  lb
          Tare weight
          0.854  kg
          Width
          21  cm
          Width
          8.3  inch

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.6  inch
          Depth
          4  cm
          Height
          18.5  cm
          Height
          7.3  inch
          Weight
          0.1405  kg
          Weight
          0.310  lb
          Width
          6.0  inch
          Width
          15.2  cm

