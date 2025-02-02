2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3000WT/00
Powerful sound
This Philips SHL3000WT/00 headphone provides you with powerful sound and bass. With the rotational soft cushioned ear shells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
DJ monitor style
White
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
4.0
of 5
14
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
YoCnmStar
02/02/2025
United Kingdom
Great headphones
very good and budget friendly. these are better than some headphones that are 5 times for expensive
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Date of Use 2024-10-02
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Date of Use 2024-10-02
Totti1968
27/06/2016
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Kleiner Kopfhörer mit Grosser Leistung und satten Bässen!
Kleiner Kopfhörer mit Grosser Leistung und satten Bässen! Macht das Musikhören zu einem Erlebnis. mich erstaunt immer wieder was für ein guter Sound aus diesen Kopfhörern kommt! Daumen Hoch!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Kopfhörer mit Bügel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Kopfhörer mit Bügel
Trankilo
15/03/2018
Portugal
Bom design e alta qualidade
Bom equipamento, design engraçado e som muito bom, de fácil uso e dá para todas as idades.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones