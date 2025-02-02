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Discontinued

Headband headphones

SHL3000WT/00

4

| (14) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

Powerful sound

This Philips SHL3000WT/00 headphone provides you with powerful sound and bass. With the rotational soft cushioned ear shells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

See all benefits

With DJ monitoring style

Powerful sound

  • DJ monitor style

  • White

A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

Fold flat for you to easily carry with you on the go

32 mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

32 mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

14

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

2

02/02/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great headphones

very good and budget friendly. these are better than some headphones that are 5 times for expensive

This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones

Date of Use 2024-10-02

This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones

Date of Use 2024-10-02

27/06/2016

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Kleiner Kopfhörer mit Grosser Leistung und satten Bässen!

Kleiner Kopfhörer mit Grosser Leistung und satten Bässen! Macht das Musikhören zu einem Erlebnis. mich erstaunt immer wieder was für ein guter Sound aus diesen Kopfhörern kommt! Daumen Hoch!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000WT Kopfhörer mit Bügel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000WT Kopfhörer mit Bügel

15/03/2018

Portugal

Portugal

Bom design e alta qualidade

Bom equipamento, design engraçado e som muito bom, de fácil uso e dá para todas as idades.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones

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