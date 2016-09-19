Search terms

    Flite

    Headphones with mic

    SHL4805DC/00
    • Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound.
      Flite Headphones with mic

      SHL4805DC/00
      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Introducing Philips Flite Everlite headphones, where simplicity meets refined metallic finishing. Created to bring you clear sound and all-day ease of use, they can also fold compact or flat when needed. See all benefits

        Gravity-defying headphones

        • 32-mm drivers/closed-back
        • Over-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Compact folding
        High power 32-mm (1.3") speaker drivers for clear sound

        High-power 32-mm (1.3") tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.

        Flat and compact folding for easy portability

        Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

        Remote control for hands-free calls and music

        Ultralight and super slim design

        Enjoy music tangle free with a flat cable design

        Refined metallic finishing

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Frequency response
          9–24 000  Hz
          Maximum power input
          40 mW
          Sensitivity
          103 dB

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Double-sided
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          Chrome-plated

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

