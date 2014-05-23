2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultra Lightweight + 6 m TV cable
A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6 m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich, deep sound.
On-ear
Silver
Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.
The lightweight material used for the headband
This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.
3.9
of 5
18
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Dino54
23/05/2014
Deutschland
dieses Produkt erleichtert mein Leben
ich benutze diesen Kopfhörer seit Jahren und hab mittlerweile den 2 dieser Art, ich bin schwerhörig und das Teil erleichtert mir das fernsehen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1800 Kabelgebundener Indoor-TV-Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1800 Kabelgebundener Indoor-TV-Kopfhörer
EuronicsStadler
09/07/2012
Deutschland
Toller preiswerter TV-Kopfhörer
Der ideale Kopfhörer für das Krankenhaus oder den Campingplatz. Trägt sich angenehm und gut . Im Preis-Leistungsverhältnis mit den manchmal auch etwas teureren Kopfhörern einfach Klasse.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1800 Kabelgebundener Indoor-TV-Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1800 Kabelgebundener Indoor-TV-Kopfhörer
Rody18
16/06/2018
España
Ligeros, perfectos para ver tv en la cama
Otros modelos son grandes, estos son ligeros, son dificiles de encontrar. Hay otra marca que tambien los hace. Los uso en la cama y en el salon para no molestar. Le pongo almoadillas finas que compro baratas en aliexpres para no desgastar las que trae.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1800 Auric. de TV p/ interiores con cable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1800 Auric. de TV p/ interiores con cable