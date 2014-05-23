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Discontinued

Indoor Corded TV Headphone

SHP1800/00

3.9

| (18) Reviews | 87% recommend this product

Ultra Lightweight + 6 m TV cable

A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6 m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich, deep sound.

See all benefits

Headphones for TV

Ultra Lightweight + 6 m TV cable

  • On-ear

  • Silver

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.

Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

The lightweight material used for the headband

Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

18

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

1

23/05/2014

Deutschland

Deutschland

dieses Produkt erleichtert mein Leben

ich benutze diesen Kopfhörer seit Jahren und hab mittlerweile den 2 dieser Art, ich bin schwerhörig und das Teil erleichtert mir das fernsehen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1800 Kabelgebundener Indoor-TV-Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1800 Kabelgebundener Indoor-TV-Kopfhörer

09/07/2012

Deutschland

Deutschland

Toller preiswerter TV-Kopfhörer

Der ideale Kopfhörer für das Krankenhaus oder den Campingplatz. Trägt sich angenehm und gut . Im Preis-Leistungsverhältnis mit den manchmal auch etwas teureren Kopfhörern einfach Klasse.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1800 Kabelgebundener Indoor-TV-Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1800 Kabelgebundener Indoor-TV-Kopfhörer

16/06/2018

España

España

Ligeros, perfectos para ver tv en la cama

Otros modelos son grandes, estos son ligeros, son dificiles de encontrar. Hay otra marca que tambien los hace. Los uso en la cama y en el salon para no molestar. Le pongo almoadillas finas que compro baratas en aliexpres para no desgastar las que trae.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1800 Auric. de TV p/ interiores con cable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1800 Auric. de TV p/ interiores con cable

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