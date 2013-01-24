Home
    Indoor Corded TV Headphone

    SHP1800/00
    1 Awards
    Ultra Lightweight + 6 m TV cable
      Indoor Corded TV Headphone

      SHP1800/00
      Ultra Lightweight + 6 m TV cable

      A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6 m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich, deep sound.

      Indoor Corded TV Headphone

      Ultra Lightweight + 6 m TV cable

      A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6 m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich, deep sound. See all benefits

      Ultra Lightweight + 6 m TV cable

      A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6 m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich, deep sound. See all benefits

      Indoor Corded TV Headphone

      Ultra Lightweight + 6 m TV cable

      A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6 m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich, deep sound. See all benefits

        Ultra Lightweight + 6 m TV cable

        Headphones for TV

        • On-ear
        • Silver

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.

        Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

        The lightweight material used for the headband

        Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

        This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

        Headphone specifically made for TV and Hi-Fi equipment

        Designed to make TV viewing a more personal experience, this headphone has a longer cable and its own volume control so you can sit further away from the TV. It's great for listening to your Hi-Fi equipment too.

        An ideal length for you to watch TV at distance

        Extra long 6 m cable for you to connect your headphones to the TV or any audio equipment.

        In-line control that simplifies volume adjustment

        Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Width
          19.5  cm
          Height
          22.4  cm
          Depth
          5.3  cm
          Net weight
          0.11  kg
          Gross weight
          0.21  kg
          Tare weight
          0.10  kg
          EAN
          87 10895 95701 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          69.5  cm
          Width
          39.5  cm
          Height
          49  cm
          Net weight
          5.28  kg
          Gross weight
          12.5  kg
          Tare weight
          7.22  kg
          EAN
          87 10895 95703 8
          Number of consumer packages
          48

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          37.5  cm
          Width
          16.5  cm
          Height
          23  cm
          Net weight
          0.66  kg
          Gross weight
          1.432  kg
          Tare weight
          0.772  kg
          EAN
          87 10895 95702 1
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          14 - 22,000  Hz
          Voice coil
          copper
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Sensitivity
          100  dB
          Speaker diameter
          30  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          6  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          yes

        • Accessories

          Adapter plug
          3.5 - 6.3  mm

