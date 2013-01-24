Home
    Stereo Headphones

    SHP1900/00
    Lightweight and comfortable
      Lightweight and comfortable

      Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening

      Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening

      Lightweight and comfortable

      Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening

        Lightweight and comfortable

        For music, PC, TV

        • 40-mm drivers/closed-back
        • Over-ear
        • Lightweight headband

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

        The lightweight material used for the headband

        A 2 m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

        The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

        The whole ear is covered to optimise sound quality

        The full-size ear shells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher-performance driver.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Sensitivity
          98  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          one-sided
          Cable length
          2  m
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          copper
          Connector
          3.5  mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          9.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.334  kg
          Height
          21  cm
          Net weight
          0.195  kg
          Tare weight
          0.139  kg
          Width
          17.5  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 94583 7
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          10.45  kg
          Height
          48.5  cm
          Length
          60.4  cm
          Net weight
          4.68  kg
          Tare weight
          5.77  kg
          Width
          39.5  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 95732 8
          Number of consumer packages
          24

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          2.329  kg
          Height
          22.9  cm
          Length
          58.7  cm
          Net weight
          2.005  kg
          Tare weight
          0.324  kg
          Width
          18.1  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 95731 1
          Number of consumer packages
          6

