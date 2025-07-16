ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening

Indoor Corded TV Headphone

SHP2500/10

3.3
| (41) Reviews
Great sound for TV listening
This full-size headphone for Hi-Fi and TV entertainment features an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance.
See all benefits

Great sound for TV listening

  • Home TV music

  • Long-wearing comfort

  • In-line volume control

Fully adjustable headband and ear shells for excellent fit

Full sized ear shells for excellent sound isolation

Extra long 6 m cable makes it easy to view TV from a distance

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

41

Reviews

16/07/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very Great

I like it!, but im not buyed to Philips Store Im from Lithuania

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2500 TV headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2500 TV headphones

30/04/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Light and comfortable

I am a pilot so must wear a headset for long periods while flying. These headphones are much more comfortable than my $250 pilot headset. The foam ear pads are soft, and do a good job of sealing in the sound. I also enjoy the light weight, but I wish the volume was a bit higher (I may be able to improve that with a headphone amp?).

Pros

Light weight, soft pads, long connection cord

Cons

lower volume than anticipated

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

28/10/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awesome

I use this headphone for my keyboard/synthesizer and I am amused with the price and built quality. The frequency response is awesome for the price tag.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. For optimal and louder sound quality, it is recommended using the front panel ports of your computer when connecting headphones.