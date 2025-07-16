2 year warranty
SHP2500/10
Home TV music
Long-wearing comfort
In-line volume control
3.3
of 5
41
Reviews
ToyCollector
16/07/2025
United Kingdom
Very Great
I like it!, but im not buyed to Philips Store Im from Lithuania
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2500 TV headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2500 TV headphones
500K Rider
30/04/2023
United Kingdom
Light and comfortable
I am a pilot so must wear a headset for long periods while flying. These headphones are much more comfortable than my $250 pilot headset. The foam ear pads are soft, and do a good job of sealing in the sound. I also enjoy the light weight, but I wish the volume was a bit higher (I may be able to improve that with a headphone amp?).
Pros
Light weight, soft pads, long connection cord
Cons
lower volume than anticipated
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Daniel S D S
28/10/2020
United Kingdom
Awesome
I use this headphone for my keyboard/synthesizer and I am amused with the price and built quality. The frequency response is awesome for the price tag.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
For optimal and louder sound quality, it is recommended using the front panel ports of your computer when connecting headphones.