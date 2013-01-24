Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Indoor Corded TV Headphone

    SHP2500/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Great sound for TV listening Great sound for TV listening Great sound for TV listening
      -{discount-value}

      Indoor Corded TV Headphone

      SHP2500/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Great sound for TV listening

      This full-size headphone for Hi-Fi and TV entertainment features an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance. See all benefits

      Indoor Corded TV Headphone

      Great sound for TV listening

      This full-size headphone for Hi-Fi and TV entertainment features an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance. See all benefits

      Great sound for TV listening

      This full-size headphone for Hi-Fi and TV entertainment features an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance. See all benefits

      Indoor Corded TV Headphone

      Great sound for TV listening

      This full-size headphone for Hi-Fi and TV entertainment features an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all tv-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Indoor Corded TV Headphone

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Great sound for TV listening

        • Over-ear

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Ferrite
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Frequency response
          9 - 23,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          95  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          6 m
          Connector
          3.5 and 6.3 mm stereo
          Detachable cable
          Yes
          Finishing of connector
          Chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Adapter plug
          3.5-6.3 mm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.602  kg
          Height
          24.7  cm
          Length
          34.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.903  kg
          Tare weight
          0.699  kg
          Width
          21.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 58428 3
          Number of consumer packages
          3

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          10.7  cm
          Gross weight
          0.413  kg
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.301  kg
          Tare weight
          0.112  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 58427 6
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          17.5 cm*9.5 cm*19 cm
          Weight
          0.3  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item