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Discontinued

TV listening headphones

SHP2600TV/10

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Clear natural sound

Watch TV without disturbing others, control volume with a personalisable and detachable remote with left/right controls and 5.2-m cable. Over-ear, lightweight headphones offer an incredible listening experience while keeping you comfortable.

See all benefits

With remote control

Clear natural sound

  • 32-mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

1.0m and 5.2m cable included for both indoor and outdoor use

These Philips indoor headphones come with two lengths of detachable cables, 1.0m and 5.2m, making them ideal for indoor and outdoor use.

32mm neodymium speaker drivers for solid sound

32mm neodymium speaker drivers are tuned for high performance, delivering solid sound.

6.3mm adapter for HiFi use

Use the 6.3mm adapter to connect to your HiFi to enjoy high quality sound.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

17/06/2019

Italia

Italia

Ottime cuffie per TV ma il regolatore del volume è durato poco

Queste cuffie per TV hanno davvero un'ottima qualità sia costruttiva sia audio. Purtroppo non si può dire lo stesso del regolatore di volume/prolunga che è durato pochi mesi ed è sembrato di qualità decisamente inferiore alle cuffie. Alla fine ho dovuto restituirle perché non c'era un centro assistenza nelle vicinanze per sostituire il regolatore di volume/prolunga. Spero che Philips torni ad avere un livello di assistenza migliore rispetto a quello attuale.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2600TV TV listening headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2600TV TV listening headphones

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