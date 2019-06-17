Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SHP2600TV/10
Clear natural sound
Watch TV without disturbing others, control volume with a personalisable and detachable remote with left/right controls and 5.2-m cable. Over-ear, lightweight headphones offer an incredible listening experience while keeping you comfortable.
32-mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
These Philips indoor headphones come with two lengths of detachable cables, 1.0m and 5.2m, making them ideal for indoor and outdoor use.
32mm neodymium speaker drivers are tuned for high performance, delivering solid sound.
Use the 6.3mm adapter to connect to your HiFi to enjoy high quality sound.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
GI9VANNI
17/06/2019
Italia
Ottime cuffie per TV ma il regolatore del volume è durato poco
Queste cuffie per TV hanno davvero un'ottima qualità sia costruttiva sia audio. Purtroppo non si può dire lo stesso del regolatore di volume/prolunga che è durato pochi mesi ed è sembrato di qualità decisamente inferiore alle cuffie. Alla fine ho dovuto restituirle perché non c'era un centro assistenza nelle vicinanze per sostituire il regolatore di volume/prolunga. Spero che Philips torni ad avere un livello di assistenza migliore rispetto a quello attuale.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2600TV TV listening headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2600TV TV listening headphones