      Powerful sound, superb comfort

      Sensational bass is what sets these headphones apart. With 60 air vents on each ear shell to facilitate air movement for bass, and soft velvet padding to ensure fit, this pair is perfect for great music.

        Powerful sound, superb comfort

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          18 - 28,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          1500 mW
          Sensitivity
          104 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          One-sided
          Cable length
          3 m
          Finishing of connector
          Chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Accessories

          Adapter plug
          3.5-6.3 mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Depth
          10.7  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 70685 7
          Gross weight
          0.5199  kg
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.274  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.2459  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 58430 6
          Gross weight
          1.8099  kg
          Height
          23.1  cm
          Length
          33.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.822  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.9879  kg
          Width
          20.6  cm

