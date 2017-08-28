2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ1000/10
Tuned for sports
Constructed with water resistant materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast
ActionFit
Orange and White
Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat-related damage
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Keep track of your fitness regimen with this smart, simple and free app - created by Philips just for you. The ActionFit app lets you create customised workouts that include time, distance and calorie goals - and you can even assign your favourite music to each target. Once you've completed your workout, use the app to share your results with friends on Twitter and Facebook. You'll need GPS for your distance and calorie goals, so download it for free from the App Store - and you're ready to go!
3.1
of 5
9
Reviews
Amelia123
28/08/2017
United Kingdom
Best headphones I've ever had!
These are my go to headphones! Need to buy another pair as mine of 6 years!!! Have now finally given up. They have changed slightly but they are the most like the ones I have. The fit my ears really well something I can't find in any other headphone. I have traveled with them hicking and trained with them this entire time and never had a problem!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
treadmill
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great for taking to the gym
These headphones are excellent to use when you are running or keeping fit as it does not corrode the headphones and you do not lose any of the sound. The only one problem i have with it is that the earphone covers do come off and i have lost mine and am finding it hard just to replace the caps without buying more headphones.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
Hummel
06/07/2011
Deutschland
Spitzenkopfhörer
Diese InEar-Sportkopfhörer sind absolut spitze. Ich trage sie beim Sport ca. 1-1,5 Std. beim Walking. Sie sind kaum zu spüren, drücken nicht nach einiger Zeit im Ohr. Der Klang ist absolut geil. Ich hatte vor diesen Kopfhörern eine Billigvariante aus dem Supermarkt und ich merke genau den Unterschied. Als ich diese InEar-Sportkopfhörer geliefert bekam, habe ich sie auch gleich getestet. An meinem MP3 war noch die Lautstärke der Billigversion eingestellt. Mit diesen neuen Kopfhörern sind mir fast die Ohren abgefallen, so gewaltig war der Unterschied. Ich freue mich jedes mal aufs neue, wenn ich meinen MP3 (übrigens auch von Philips) mit diesen Kopfhörern benutze. Das Preis-Leistungsverhältnis ist absolut richtig. Ich kann nur jedem diese Kopfhörer empfehlen. Auch der Austausch der Ohrkappen geht problemlos. Alles in allem ein sehr gutes Produkt, dass ich mit gutem Gewissen weiter empfehlen kann.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1000 InEar-Sportkopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1000 InEar-Sportkopfhörer