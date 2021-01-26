2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ1300OR/00
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Hit a new personal record with the featherweight ActionFit SHQ1300 headphones. Sweat- and rain-proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high-performance drivers and a C-shaped stability lock.
8.6-mm drivers/open-back
Ear bud
Weighing in at just 5.7 g, these ActionFit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.
4.1
of 5
7
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Bee-Em
26/01/2021
United Kingdom
Intelligent design and wonderful functionality
I like the way they stay in my ears and are very comfortable. Most importantly, they allow me to hear what is going on around me as I exercise by biking or walking. Music-wise, while obviously not being of hi-fi standard, they have a lively musical profile, making pop music in particular very engaging. Clever sweat-proof design and adjustability to find the right fit, along with enclosed carrying pouch, make these headphones a winner for me. Only downside: I don't appreciate the flashy orange and white design of the ones I could find on Amazon! Would have bought the lower profile green and white design if I could have found it
Pros
They stay in the ears. Allow me to hear what is going on around me. Perfectly good sound for when out and about
Cons
Orange and white colouring too flashy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Date of Use 2019-12-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Date of Use 2019-12-26
Bond40
21/10/2016
United Kingdom
Great value for money
Excellent product, I think the sound is fantastic for the price. Will be purchasing another.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Philip95
01/08/2015
Deutschland
Klasse Sportkopfhörer
Die Beschreibung hat sehr viel versprochen, daher habe ich mich für diesen Sportkopfhörer entschlossen. Das Preisleistungs- Verhältnis ist einfach TOP! Für jede Ohrgröße sind passende Ohrstöpselgrößen vorhanden, sodass der Kopfhörer sehr gut und auch vor allem fest beim laufen im Ohr sitzt. Zudem kommt ein super Design, mit einem sehr stabilen Kabel und guter Verarbeitung, dass zu modernen Sportkleidungen passt aber trotzdem noch auffällt. Beim Klang muss man jedoch kleine abstriche machen, die man aber gerne in kauf nimmt, da er zum Laufen o.ä. einen solchen klang abgibt, dass man es gar nicht mehr wahr nimmt. Dies kann man aber bei diesem Preis auch nicht erwarten. Fazit: Ein einfacher, super stylischer Sportkopfhörer mit viel Halt und dabei ausreichenden Klang, der alle Anforderungen beim Sport treiben erfüllt. Wer sich überlegt einen Kopfhörer zum Sport treiben anzuschaffen, findet hier genau dass was er sucht!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sportkopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sportkopfhörer
Certified IPX4 and IPX7 for headphones and IPX2 for headsets.