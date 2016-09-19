Search terms

    ActionFit

    Sports headphones

    SHQ1400BL/00
    PUSH YOUR LIMITS
      PUSH YOUR LIMITS

      Philips Actionfit RunWild sports headphones push you to a new personal best. Feather-light and waterproof, with a customisable fit. Meanwhile high-power drivers deliver deep bass to keep your body moving.

        PUSH YOUR LIMITS

            PUSH YOUR LIMITS

            Customisable fit sports earbuds

            • Best for outdoor use
            • Washable
            • Sweat/water proof
            • Ear bud
            Personalise your fit with ear hook, fin or earbud styles

            Personalise your fit with ear hook, fin or earbud styles

            Personalise your fit. Choose between earhook, fins or earbud styles to keep the headphones firmly in your ear, so you can keep on moving.

            Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

            Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

            Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.

            Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

            Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

            Designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is protected against tearing and breaking, withstanding extreme workouts.

            High performance sound pushes you further

            High performance sound pushes you further

            13.6-mm (0.5") drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

            Ideal for intense workouts with IPX4 water resistance

            Ideal for intense workouts with IPX4 water resistance

            Don't be afraid to break a sweat, or venture into the elements. With an IPX4 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.

            Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

            Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

            A cable clip keeps the wires out of your way while you push yourself harder.

            Extreme comfort for training: 4.69gm ultralight headphones

            Extreme comfort for training: 4.69gm ultralight headphones

            Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 4.69gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you're working out — just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

            Washable after workouts

            Constructed with waterproof materials, allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water.

            Technical Specifications

            • Design

              Colour
              Blue

            • Sound

              Diaphragm
              PET
              Impedance
              32 Ohm
              Sensitivity
              107 dB
              Maximum power input
              10 mW
              Speaker diameter
              13.6 mm
              Acoustic system
              Semi-closed
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Frequency response
              15 - 22 000 Hz

            • Connectivity

              Connector
              3.5  mm
              Cable length
              1.2  m
              Cable Connection
              two-parallel, symmetric
              Finishing of connector
              Gold plated

            • Accessories

              Detachable earbuds
              1 pair
              Detachable earfins
              1 pair
              Detachable earhook
              1 pair
              Cable management
              Cable clip

            • Inner Carton

              Gross weight
              0.12  kg
              GTIN
              2 69 25970 70954 9
              Height
              6  cm
              Length
              18.1  cm
              Net weight
              0.0393  kg
              Number of consumer packages
              3
              Tare weight
              0.0807  kg
              Width
              8.2  cm

            • Outer Carton

              Gross weight
              1.191  kg
              GTIN
              1 69 25970 70954 2
              Height
              16  cm
              Length
              35.3  cm
              Net weight
              0.3144  kg
              Number of consumer packages
              24
              Tare weight
              0.8766  kg
              Width
              19.9  cm

            • Packaging dimensions

              Depth
              2.5  cm
              EAN
              69 25970 70954 5
              Gross weight
              0.0322  kg
              Height
              17.3  cm
              Net weight
              0.0131  kg
              Number of products included
              1
              Packaging type
              Carton
              Tare weight
              0.0191  kg
              Type of shelf placement
              Both
              Width
              5  cm

            • Product dimensions

              Depth
              9  cm
              Height
              3  cm
              Weight
              0.0131  kg
              Width
              4.5  cm

