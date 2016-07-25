2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ2200/10
Tuned for Sports
With its unique, patented adjustable ear hook, the SHQ2200 lets you focus on whatever workout you're doing, without losing your motivation. These headphones stay in, no matter what - with great sound to keep you going.
ActionFit
Orange and Grey
Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 8 g, making them ultra-lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly notice them when you're working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.
ActionFit headphones come with their own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!
2.6
of 5
5
Reviews
Runnings118
25/07/2016
België
Eindelijk oortjes die je niet in je oor moet proppen
+-6 jaar gebruikt verstelbaar voor je oren niet proppen in je oor dus geen onderwatereffect je hoort het geluid van het verkeer nog indien nodig ideaal voor het lopen (vallen niet uit) (ik heb ontelbare oortjes geprobeerd en dit zijn de enige die passen, comfortabel zijn en niet uitvallen)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Sports in ear headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Sports in ear headphones
Michelin71
11/06/2014
España
Buena relacion calidad precio
Producto mas que suficiente para el precio que tienen, una vez bien ajustados no se mueven en carrera, sonido mas que aceptable por el precio del producto, muy recomendables por su relacion calidad precio.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Auriculares intrauditivos deportivos
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Auriculares intrauditivos deportivos
Andreamilano
24/05/2014
Italia
Non adatte a correre
Le cuffie sono molto comode e si possono regolare alla perfezione, unica pecca appena inizi a correre il gommino scivola via e l'audio ovviamente viene inquinato dai rumori esterni e la cosa peggiora appena inizi a sudare le cuffie non stanno al loro posto.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Sports in ear headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Sports in ear headphones