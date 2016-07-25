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Discontinued

ActionFitSports in ear headphones

SHQ2200/10

2.6

| (5) Reviews

Tuned for Sports

With its unique, patented adjustable ear hook, the SHQ2200 lets you focus on whatever workout you're doing, without losing your motivation. These headphones stay in, no matter what - with great sound to keep you going.

See all benefits

With adjustable ear hook for secure fit

Tuned for Sports

  • ActionFit

  • Orange and Grey

8-g headphones for superb fit and ultra-lightweight comfort

8-g headphones for superb fit and ultra-lightweight comfort

Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 8 g, making them ultra-lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly notice them when you're working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

Reflective stopper in the cable

Reflective stopper in the cable

Cable clip and protective pouch for easy use and storage

ActionFit headphones come with their own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.6

of 5

5

Reviews

3

25/07/2016

België

België

Eindelijk oortjes die je niet in je oor moet proppen

+-6 jaar gebruikt verstelbaar voor je oren niet proppen in je oor dus geen onderwatereffect je hoort het geluid van het verkeer nog indien nodig ideaal voor het lopen (vallen niet uit) (ik heb ontelbare oortjes geprobeerd en dit zijn de enige die passen, comfortabel zijn en niet uitvallen)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Sports in ear headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Sports in ear headphones

11/06/2014

España

España

Buena relacion calidad precio

Producto mas que suficiente para el precio que tienen, una vez bien ajustados no se mueven en carrera, sonido mas que aceptable por el precio del producto, muy recomendables por su relacion calidad precio.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Auriculares intrauditivos deportivos

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Auriculares intrauditivos deportivos

24/05/2014

Italia

Italia

Non adatte a correre

Le cuffie sono molto comode e si possono regolare alla perfezione, unica pecca appena inizi a correre il gommino scivola via e l'audio ovviamente viene inquinato dai rumori esterni e la cosa peggiora appena inizi a sudare le cuffie non stanno al loro posto.

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Sports in ear headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2200 Sports in ear headphones

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