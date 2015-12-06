ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in-use photograph

Discontinued

ActionFitSports headphones

SHQ2300OR/00

4

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Keep your ActionFit SHQ2300 headphones tightly in your ears no matter what you do with a unique stability ring. Just focus on your workout, not on your headphones falling out.

See all benefits

Secure fit and lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6-mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

4.3 g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

4.3 g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

Weighing in at just 4.3 g, these ActionFit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

06/12/2015

Suisse

Suisse

Fitnesstauglichkeit

Das Preisleitungsverhältnis stimmt mehr als nur. Bei allen Kopfhörern musste ich erst lange entwirren, diese kann ich in die Tasche knüllen und sie ganz leicht entwirren. Auch rutschen die meisten Ohrhörer nach einer gewissen Zeit raus, nicht so diese. Kann sie nur empfehlen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2300LF Sportkopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2300LF Sportkopfhörer

01/01/2020

Italia

Italia

Cuffie resistenti e di qualità; disponibilità?

Cuffie resistenti e di buona qualità audio ma dopo due anni di utilizzo, il rinforzo di gomma cede; ho dovuto fare un nodo al cavo per evitare che si staccasse dal diffusore. Mi chiedo come mai nonostante siano le più resistenti su mercato, non siano disponibili sul sito ufficiale Philips e bisogna affidarsi alle scorte di magazzino dei venditori?

Pros

Resistenza e qualità audio uniche nel mercato.

Cons

Non sono in produzione (?)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2300LF Sports headphones

Date of Use 2018-01-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2300LF Sports headphones

Date of Use 2018-01-01

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.