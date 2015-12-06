2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ2300OR/00
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Keep your ActionFit SHQ2300 headphones tightly in your ears no matter what you do with a unique stability ring. Just focus on your workout, not on your headphones falling out.
8.6-mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Weighing in at just 4.3 g, these ActionFit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
SportFit
06/12/2015
Suisse
Fitnesstauglichkeit
Das Preisleitungsverhältnis stimmt mehr als nur. Bei allen Kopfhörern musste ich erst lange entwirren, diese kann ich in die Tasche knüllen und sie ganz leicht entwirren. Auch rutschen die meisten Ohrhörer nach einer gewissen Zeit raus, nicht so diese. Kann sie nur empfehlen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2300LF Sportkopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2300LF Sportkopfhörer
01/01/2020
Italia
Cuffie resistenti e di qualità; disponibilità?
Cuffie resistenti e di buona qualità audio ma dopo due anni di utilizzo, il rinforzo di gomma cede; ho dovuto fare un nodo al cavo per evitare che si staccasse dal diffusore. Mi chiedo come mai nonostante siano le più resistenti su mercato, non siano disponibili sul sito ufficiale Philips e bisogna affidarsi alle scorte di magazzino dei venditori?
Pros
Resistenza e qualità audio uniche nel mercato.
Cons
Non sono in produzione (?)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2300LF Sports headphones
Date of Use 2018-01-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2300LF Sports headphones
Date of Use 2018-01-01