2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ3200/10
Tuned for Sports
With its patented adjustable ear hook, the lightweight and sweat-resistant SHQ3200 lets you focus on whatever workout you're doing, without losing motivation. Apart from the amazing sound keeping you going, you'll barely know they're there.
ActionFit
Orange and Grey
With their patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure the ultimate fit that's secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones onto your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear. Now you're all set to conquer any workout or terrain – your headphones are staying on, no matter what.
There's nothing better than a solid groove to get you into your workout rhythm. With ActionFit headphones, your grooves are powered by superbly deep and dynamic bass that will boost any routine, letting you take it to a higher level.
2.3
of 5
22
Reviews
Ignatiusiggy
02/08/2022
United Kingdom
Gym Headphones
I absolutely love these! They work well at the gym even when I sweat a lot! Also the clip is very advantages so you don't have to deal with the wire just flying around.
Pros
Love the hooks and the color and the water/sweat resistance
Cons
hard to find to purchase
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones
Date of Use 2020-08-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones
Date of Use 2020-08-02
rallemus
02/12/2012
Danmark
Mega godt produkt
Det er et mega godt produkt det er de penge værd (299,-) så køb dem men det er jo smag og beha om man vil have det med krog eller halsrem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones
Kris0456
23/06/2013
Nederland
Erg tevreden met de tv
Mooie tv, goed, scherp en gebruiksvriendelijk. Er blij mee! Erg handig dat er een usbpoort in zit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones