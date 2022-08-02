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Discontinued

ActionFitSports ear hook headphones

SHQ3200/10

2.3

| (22) Reviews

Tuned for Sports

With its patented adjustable ear hook, the lightweight and sweat-resistant SHQ3200 lets you focus on whatever workout you're doing, without losing motivation. Apart from the amazing sound keeping you going, you'll barely know they're there.

See all benefits

With adjustable ear hook for secure fit

Tuned for Sports

  • ActionFit

  • Orange and Grey

Patented adjustable ear hook for a secure fit

Patented adjustable ear hook for a secure fit

With their patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure the ultimate fit that's secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones onto your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear. Now you're all set to conquer any workout or terrain – your headphones are staying on, no matter what.

Reflective stopper in the cable

Reflective stopper in the cable

Powerful bass to boost motivation

Powerful bass to boost motivation

There's nothing better than a solid groove to get you into your workout rhythm. With ActionFit headphones, your grooves are powered by superbly deep and dynamic bass that will boost any routine, letting you take it to a higher level.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.3

of 5

22

Reviews

02/08/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Gym Headphones

I absolutely love these! They work well at the gym even when I sweat a lot! Also the clip is very advantages so you don't have to deal with the wire just flying around.

Pros

Love the hooks and the color and the water/sweat resistance

Cons

hard to find to purchase

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones

Date of Use 2020-08-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones

Date of Use 2020-08-02

02/12/2012

Danmark

Danmark

Mega godt produkt

Det er et mega godt produkt det er de penge værd (299,-) så køb dem men det er jo smag og beha om man vil have det med krog eller halsrem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones

23/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Erg tevreden met de tv

Mooie tv, goed, scherp en gebruiksvriendelijk. Er blij mee! Erg handig dat er een usbpoort in zit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200 Sports earhook headphones

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