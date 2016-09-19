Search terms
PUSH YOUR LIMITS
Philips Actionfit NoLimits headphones help you stay focused and motivated when you need it most. With an adjustable ear hook and lightweight, sweat-proof design, you can enjoy great sounding headphones that are as intense as your workouts. See all benefits
Comes with 3 pairs of ear tips in different sizes, offering you the best possible fit.
With its patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure a fit that's secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones on to your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear just so. Now you're all set to conquer any workout or terrain — your headphones are staying on, no matter what.
Your ActionFit headphones are designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments and workouts.
8.6-mm (0.3") drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.
In-ear headphones create a tight seal in the ear canal, resulting in a high-impact noise isolation effect. Meanwhile ergonomic acoustic tubes ensure an optimal fit.
Don't be afraid to break a sweat, or venture into the elements. With an IPX4 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.
A cable clip keeps the wires out of your way while you push yourself harder.
Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 7.1gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you're working out — just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.
Keep your headphones safe in the breathable pouch for quick access and easy portability.
Constructed with waterproof materials, allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water.
