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ActionFitSports headphones

SHQ3400CL/00

1.5

| (2) Reviews

PUSH YOUR LIMITS

Philips Actionfit NoLimits headphones help you stay focused and motivated when you need it most. With an adjustable ear hook and lightweight, sweat-proof design, you can enjoy great sounding headphones that are as intense as your workouts.

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Adjustable earhook sports headphones

PUSH YOUR LIMITS

  • Best for indoor use

  • Sweat/water proof

  • in-ear hook

Patented adjustable ear hook for a personalized fit

With its patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure a fit that's secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones on to your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear just so. Now you're all set to conquer any workout or terrain - your headphones are staying on, no matter what.

Get immersed in your workout with noise isolation

In-ear headphones create a tight seal in the ear canal, resulting in a high-impact noise isolation effect. Meanwhile ergonomic acoustic tubes ensure an optimal fit.

Extreme comfort for training: 7.1gm ultralight headphones

Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 7.1gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you're working out - just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
3

05/08/2016

Nederland

Nederland

Niet geweldig

Heb deze vandaag bij de mediamarkt gekocht, kan ze helaas niet retour doen omdat het een hygiëne product blijkt te zijn. Wat pasvorm betreft is er niets mis mee, wat geluid betreft ben ik behoorlijk teleurgesteld. Heb een nummer van pink Floyd op de telefoon in flac formaat, met mijn normale hoofdtelefoon op klinkt het nummer echt fantastisch en loepzuiver. Met deze van Philips een stuk minder wat wellicht niet vreemd is maar er zit ook constant een kraak in wat erg irritant is. Jammer dat ik hem dus niet retour kan sturen, ga wel degelijk op zoek naar wat anders en zal mij via internet maar beter voor laten lichten alvorens ik zomaar weer iets aankoop.

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3400CL Sporthoofdtelefoon

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3400CL Sporthoofdtelefoon

29/01/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Nicht Gut Objektiv

Der Klang ist flach, ohne Bass, ohne Tiefe, dosig. Habe 6 Jahe alte " Sennheiser " die 10 mal besseren Klang qualität haben als die Philips . Die Philips Sport (Philips SHQ3400CL) sind nicht zumutbar ganz Objektiv gesehen

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3400CL Sportkopfhörer

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3400CL Sportkopfhörer

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