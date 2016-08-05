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Now 15% discount on all TV's
SHQ3400CL/00
PUSH YOUR LIMITS
Philips Actionfit NoLimits headphones help you stay focused and motivated when you need it most. With an adjustable ear hook and lightweight, sweat-proof design, you can enjoy great sounding headphones that are as intense as your workouts.
Best for indoor use
Sweat/water proof
in-ear hook
With its patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure a fit that's secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones on to your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear just so. Now you're all set to conquer any workout or terrain - your headphones are staying on, no matter what.
In-ear headphones create a tight seal in the ear canal, resulting in a high-impact noise isolation effect. Meanwhile ergonomic acoustic tubes ensure an optimal fit.
Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 7.1gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you're working out - just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.
1.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Paul77
05/08/2016
Nederland
Niet geweldig
Heb deze vandaag bij de mediamarkt gekocht, kan ze helaas niet retour doen omdat het een hygiëne product blijkt te zijn. Wat pasvorm betreft is er niets mis mee, wat geluid betreft ben ik behoorlijk teleurgesteld. Heb een nummer van pink Floyd op de telefoon in flac formaat, met mijn normale hoofdtelefoon op klinkt het nummer echt fantastisch en loepzuiver. Met deze van Philips een stuk minder wat wellicht niet vreemd is maar er zit ook constant een kraak in wat erg irritant is. Jammer dat ik hem dus niet retour kan sturen, ga wel degelijk op zoek naar wat anders en zal mij via internet maar beter voor laten lichten alvorens ik zomaar weer iets aankoop.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3400CL Sporthoofdtelefoon
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3400CL Sporthoofdtelefoon
Obiwahn
29/01/2017
Deutschland
Nicht Gut Objektiv
Der Klang ist flach, ohne Bass, ohne Tiefe, dosig. Habe 6 Jahe alte " Sennheiser " die 10 mal besseren Klang qualität haben als die Philips . Die Philips Sport (Philips SHQ3400CL) sind nicht zumutbar ganz Objektiv gesehen
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3400CL Sportkopfhörer
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3400CL Sportkopfhörer