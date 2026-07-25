2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ3400LF/00
Best for indoor use
Sweat/water proof
in-ear hook
Comes with 3 pairs of ear tips in different sizes, offering you the best possible fit.
With its patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure a fit that's secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones on to your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear just so. Now you're all set to conquer any workout or terrain — your headphones are staying on, no matter what.
Your ActionFit headphones are designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments and workouts.
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