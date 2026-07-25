ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS

Discontinued

ActionFitSports headphones

SHQ3400LF/00

PUSH YOUR LIMITS
Philips Actionfit NoLimits headphones help you stay focused and motivated when you need it most. With an adjustable ear hook and lightweight, sweat-proof design, you can enjoy great sounding headphones that are as intense as your workouts.
See all benefits

Adjustable earhook sports headphones

PUSH YOUR LIMITS

  • Best for indoor use

  • Sweat/water proof

  • in-ear hook

3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

Comes with 3 pairs of ear tips in different sizes, offering you the best possible fit.

Patented adjustable ear hook for a personalised fit

Patented adjustable ear hook for a personalised fit

With its patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure a fit that's secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones on to your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear just so. Now you're all set to conquer any workout or terrain — your headphones are staying on, no matter what.

Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

Your ActionFit headphones are designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments and workouts.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.