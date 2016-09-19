  • 2 year warranty

    ActionFit

    Sports headphones

    SHQ3400LF/00
      ActionFit Sports headphones
SHQ3400LF/00

      SHQ3400LF/00
      PUSH YOUR LIMITS

      Philips Actionfit NoLimits headphones help you stay focused and motivated when you need it most. With an adjustable ear hook and lightweight, sweat-proof design, you can enjoy great sounding headphones that are as intense as your workouts. See all benefits

        PUSH YOUR LIMITS

        Adjustable earhook sports headphones

        • Best for indoor use
        • Sweat/water proof
        • in-ear hook
        3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

        3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

        Comes with 3 pairs of ear tips in different sizes, offering you the best possible fit.

        Patented adjustable ear hook for a personalised fit

        Patented adjustable ear hook for a personalised fit

        With its patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure a fit that's secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones on to your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear just so. Now you're all set to conquer any workout or terrain — your headphones are staying on, no matter what.

        Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Your ActionFit headphones are designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments and workouts.

        High performance sound pushes you further

        High performance sound pushes you further

        8.6-mm (0.3") drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

        Get immersed in your workout with noise isolation

        Get immersed in your workout with noise isolation

        In-ear headphones create a tight seal in the ear canal, resulting in a high-impact noise isolation effect. Meanwhile ergonomic acoustic tubes ensure an optimal fit.

        Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

        Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

        A cable clip keeps the wires out of your way while you push yourself harder.

        Extreme comfort for training: 7.1gm ultralight headphones

        Extreme comfort for training: 7.1gm ultralight headphones

        Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 7.1gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you're working out — just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

        Sporty carrying pouch for easy storage

        Sporty carrying pouch for easy storage

        Keep your headphones safe in the breathable pouch for quick access and easy portability.

        Ideal for intense workouts with IPX4 water resistance

        Don't be afraid to break a sweat, or venture into the elements. With an IPX4 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.

        Washable after workouts

        Constructed with waterproof materials, allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          6 - 24,000  Hz
          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          20  mW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm

        • Design

          Colour
          Lime Yellow and White

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Finishing of connector
          Gold plated

        • Accessories

          Eartips
          3 sizes S,M,L
          Storage pouch
          Yes

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.43  lb
          Gross weight
          0.195  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 25970 70972 3
          Height
          10.5  cm
          Height
          4.1  inch
          Length
          18  cm
          Length
          7.1  inch
          Net weight
          0.142  lb
          Net weight
          0.0645  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.1305  kg
          Tare weight
          0.288  lb
          Width
          8.2  cm
          Width
          3.2  inch

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          4.065  lb
          Gross weight
          1.844  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 70972 6
          Height
          24.8  cm
          Height
          9.8  inch
          Length
          38  cm
          Length
          15  inch
          Net weight
          1.138  lb
          Net weight
          0.516  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Tare weight
          1.328  kg
          Tare weight
          2.928  lb
          Width
          18.1  cm
          Width
          7.1  inch

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          3.7  inch
          EAN
          69 25970 70972 9
          Gross weight
          0.0547  kg
          Gross weight
          0.121  lb
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Height
          6.9  inch
          Net weight
          0.047  lb
          Net weight
          0.0215  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Tare weight
          0.073  lb
          Tare weight
          0.0332  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          2.5  cm
          Width
          1  inch

