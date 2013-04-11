2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ4000/10
Tuned for sports
Constructed with waterproof materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast
ActionFit
Orange and Grey
Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat-related damage
Flexible lightweight neckband for ultimate fit - designed for sports
Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout
3.1
of 5
14
Reviews
gerby17
11/04/2013
United Kingdom
Great So Far
Bought for a marathon, I have run the marathon, the sounds is amazing especially for the price. They stay in your ear and dont get muffled. I understand some people have had issues with one ear sound going, this is a common issue with most headphones. Anyway perfect so far so good! RECOMMEND!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones
eddy20081948
03/12/2013
België
Geweldig goed produkt !
Licht om dragen - blijft goed zitten ! bruikbaar bij elk weertype ! Zeer degelijke klank ! Ik gebruik dit produkt nu al jaren gemiddeld 3 à 4x per week tijdens de joggings en nog nooit problemen ondervonden !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones
tj156
20/09/2012
España
Sonido espectacular
Probe auriculares de otras marcas, varios modelos, hast cuatro a la vez he llegado a tener. Estos son los unicos que ajustan a la perfeccion, no se mueven y ademas tienen unos graves alucinantes. El aislamiento del sonido externo es muy bueno.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Auriculares deportivos, cinta cuello
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Auriculares deportivos, cinta cuello