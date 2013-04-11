ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

ActionFitSports neck band headphones

SHQ4000/10

3.1

| (14) Reviews

Tuned for sports

Constructed with waterproof materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast

See all benefits

Secure fit

Tuned for sports

  • ActionFit

  • Orange and Grey

Sweat proof

Sweat proof

Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat-related damage

Flexible lightweight neckband

Flexible lightweight neckband for ultimate fit - designed for sports

Bass thumping stereo sound - fuel for your workout

Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

14

Reviews

3

11/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great So Far

Bought for a marathon, I have run the marathon, the sounds is amazing especially for the price. They stay in your ear and dont get muffled. I understand some people have had issues with one ear sound going, this is a common issue with most headphones. Anyway perfect so far so good! RECOMMEND!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones

03/12/2013

België

België

Geweldig goed produkt !

Licht om dragen - blijft goed zitten ! bruikbaar bij elk weertype ! Zeer degelijke klank ! Ik gebruik dit produkt nu al jaren gemiddeld 3 à 4x per week tijdens de joggings en nog nooit problemen ondervonden !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones

20/09/2012

España

España

Sonido espectacular

Probe auriculares de otras marcas, varios modelos, hast cuatro a la vez he llegado a tener. Estos son los unicos que ajustan a la perfeccion, no se mueven y ademas tienen unos graves alucinantes. El aislamiento del sonido externo es muy bueno.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Auriculares deportivos, cinta cuello

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ4000 Auriculares deportivos, cinta cuello

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.