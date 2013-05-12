2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sweat proof and Washable
Constructed with antimicrobial and waterproof materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customisable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or for general use.
Constructed with waterproof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water
Flexible lightweight neckband for ultimate fit - designed for sports
The super sleek microphone and controller allows you to talk, listen and control your iPod/iPhone/iPad remotely.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Macmcgill
12/05/2013
United Kingdom
Awesome
Got these the other day. Done two runs with them now. Awesome no sound from the outside world. And comfortable. The sound is amazing also. Best bit off kit I have brought for a long time. I got them for £22 from currys. A defo for runners.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset
RG123
16/08/2014
United Kingdom
Failed within 4 weeks...
Disappointed in the product quality - obtaining a replacement or refund with Philips was impossible. Very disappointing from a brand I have used a lot over the years.
This review was made for SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset
This review was made for SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset