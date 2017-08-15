2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ4200/10
Tuned for Sports
The featherweight SHQ4200 is crafted from ultra-light, flexible and sweat-resistant rubber, ensuring such a perfect fit that you won't want to take it off after your workout. Plus, superb deep bass sound keeps you motivated - always.
ActionFit
Orange and Grey
Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 8 g, making them ultra-lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly notice them when you're working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.
ActionFit headphones are specially designed for any active lifestyle. Whatever your sport or workout preference, your headphones can handle the heat, wet and sweat! Crafted with premium water-resistant materials, your headphones are comfortable, sweat-proof and rain-proof.
Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Their Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.
3.2
of 5
17
Reviews
Sarah77
15/08/2017
United Kingdom
Love these
I am on my 4th pair (over 10yrs). Like another reviewer said they are quite fragile, the neckband warped on one of mine. Saying that these are they only headphones i have found that are secure and give a great sound whilst I'm running. I am about to buy another pair.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones
ninjahippo
31/07/2014
United Kingdom
Found them great
I run around 12-20 miles per week with these. I have found them comfy to wear with great sound. I really like them. I have had them around a year now, but i've lost a little ear bud and still look to a part replacement
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones
Paviro
21/12/2013
Nederland
Superfijne hoofdtelefoon, ideaal voor bij hardlopen!
Blijft erg goed zitten tijdens het hardlopen! Goede geluidskwaliteit! Je voelt amper dat je 'm in hebt!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones