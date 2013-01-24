Home
    SHQ4300OR/00
      ActionFit Sports headphones

      SHQ4300OR/00
      Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

      The featherweight ActionFit SHQ4300 is engineered from ultra-light, flexible and sweat-proof rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you will want to keep on long after your workout. Its rich, deep bass keeps you constantly motivated.

        Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

        Secure fit and lightweight

        • 8.6-mm drivers/closed-back
        • Neckband
        11.4-g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

        11.4-g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

        Weighing in at just 11.4 g, these ActionFit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

        Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

        Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

        A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

        Flexible neckband auto-adjusts to your head for an ideal fit

        Flexible neckband auto-adjusts to your head for an ideal fit

        A neckband made with a supple spring-wire that moulds itself to you makes these ActionFit headphones effortlessly comfortable. Lightweight rubberised ear hooks and elastic rubber neckband feel secure yet comfortable throughout any workout.

        High-performance sound drives peak performance

        High-performance sound drives peak performance

        8.6-mm neodymium drivers pump out high-performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

        Kevlar® Reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Kevlar® Reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Kevlar® reinforced headphone cables are tough enough to survive even the roughest of workouts.

        Sweat and moisture proof — ideal for any workout

        Sweat and moisture proof — ideal for any workout

        Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favourite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones are made of sweat-proof and waterproof materials, making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.

        3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

        3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

        Insert earphones provide sound isolation

        Insert earphones create a tight seal in the ear canal, resulting in a strong isolation effect. Our oval acoustic tubes are ergonomically optimised to ensure an exceptional fit.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Orange

        • Accessories

          Storage pouch
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          single sided
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          PET
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          20  mW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency response
          5 - 24,000  Hz

