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Discontinued

Sports headphones with mic

SHQ4305WS/00

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

The featherweight Actionfit SHQ4305 is engineered from ultra-light, flexible and sweat-proof rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you will want to keep on long after your workout. Their rich deep bass keeps you motivated always.

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Secure fit and lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6-mm drivers/closed-back

  • Neckband

11.4-g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

11.4-g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

Weighing in at just 11.4 g, these ActionFit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

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