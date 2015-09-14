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Discontinued

Sports Headband Headphones

SHQ5200/10

4.6

| (17) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Tuned for Sports

Robust and ergonomic, the ultra-light ActionFit SHQ5200 Headphones are designed for the most demanding workouts. 40-mm neodymium drivers ensure powerful bass while open acoustics and detachable ear cushions always keep you comfy, dry and cool.

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Non-slip, secure fit with silicone grip

Tuned for Sports

  • ActionFit

  • On-ear

  • Orange and Black

40-mm neodymium drivers for mega bass and fuelled performance

40-mm neodymium drivers for mega bass and fuelled performance

Get into your groove with music that packs a solid punch, thanks to powerful 40-mm neodymium drivers that pump out mega-deep and dynamic bass. Your ActionFit headphones are designed to fuel your workout performance – no matter how demanding. Experience a vividly moving sound experience, whatever your workout and wherever you go.

Snug-fit headband optimally fits any ear contour

Snug-fit headband optimally fits any ear contour

Your ActionFit headphone features a discreetly designed snug-fit headband with ergonomic ear cups that are stringently tested to fit all ears – no matter what shape and size – comfortably and perfectly.

Detachable, washable ear cushions keep you cool and dry

Detachable, washable ear cushions keep you cool and dry

Go ahead and sweat it out – your ActionFit SHQ5200 headphones feature unique ear cushions that are covered by a moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you comfortable, cool and dry throughout your workout. Just detach the cushions for a wash after several uses and they'll be as good as new.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

17

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

14/09/2015

Nederland

Nederland

prima, jammer dat -ie alleen in het oranje te koop is!

Dit is een hele fijne hoofdtelefoon. Zit lekker en het geluid is goed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ5200 Sports Headband Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ5200 Sports Headband Headphones

28/06/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Super diesnts had ik niet verwacht

Een top ervaring met uw service - competente en vriendelijke mederwerker. Bravo Philips !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ5200 Sports Headband Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ5200 Sports Headband Headphones

28/06/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Super diesnts had ik niet verwacht

Een top ervaring met uw service - competente en vriendelijke mederwerker. Bravo Philips !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ5200 Sports Headband Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ5200 Sports Headband Headphones

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