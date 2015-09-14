2 year warranty
Discontinued
Tuned for Sports
Robust and ergonomic, the ultra-light ActionFit SHQ5200 Headphones are designed for the most demanding workouts. 40-mm neodymium drivers ensure powerful bass while open acoustics and detachable ear cushions always keep you comfy, dry and cool.
ActionFit
On-ear
Orange and Black
Get into your groove with music that packs a solid punch, thanks to powerful 40-mm neodymium drivers that pump out mega-deep and dynamic bass. Your ActionFit headphones are designed to fuel your workout performance – no matter how demanding. Experience a vividly moving sound experience, whatever your workout and wherever you go.
Your ActionFit headphone features a discreetly designed snug-fit headband with ergonomic ear cups that are stringently tested to fit all ears – no matter what shape and size – comfortably and perfectly.
Go ahead and sweat it out – your ActionFit SHQ5200 headphones feature unique ear cushions that are covered by a moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you comfortable, cool and dry throughout your workout. Just detach the cushions for a wash after several uses and they'll be as good as new.
4.6
of 5
17
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Defnie
14/09/2015
Nederland
prima, jammer dat -ie alleen in het oranje te koop is!
Dit is een hele fijne hoofdtelefoon. Zit lekker en het geluid is goed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ5200 Sports Headband Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ5200 Sports Headband Headphones
Nelleke51
28/06/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
Super diesnts had ik niet verwacht
Een top ervaring met uw service - competente en vriendelijke mederwerker. Bravo Philips !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ5200 Sports Headband Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ5200 Sports Headband Headphones
Schwander
28/06/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
Super diesnts had ik niet verwacht
Een top ervaring met uw service - competente en vriendelijke mederwerker. Bravo Philips !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ5200 Sports Headband Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ5200 Sports Headband Headphones