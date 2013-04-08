  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Sports Headband Headphones

    SHQ5200/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Tuned for Sports Tuned for Sports Tuned for Sports
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Sports Headband Headphones

      SHQ5200/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Tuned for Sports

      Robust and ergonomic, the ultra-light ActionFit SHQ5200 Headphones are designed for the most demanding workouts. 40-mm neodymium drivers ensure powerful bass while open acoustics and detachable ear cushions always keep you comfy, dry and cool. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £79.99

      Sports Headband Headphones

      Tuned for Sports

      Robust and ergonomic, the ultra-light ActionFit SHQ5200 Headphones are designed for the most demanding workouts. 40-mm neodymium drivers ensure powerful bass while open acoustics and detachable ear cushions always keep you comfy, dry and cool. See all benefits

      Tuned for Sports

      Robust and ergonomic, the ultra-light ActionFit SHQ5200 Headphones are designed for the most demanding workouts. 40-mm neodymium drivers ensure powerful bass while open acoustics and detachable ear cushions always keep you comfy, dry and cool. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £79.99

      Sports Headband Headphones

      Tuned for Sports

      Robust and ergonomic, the ultra-light ActionFit SHQ5200 Headphones are designed for the most demanding workouts. 40-mm neodymium drivers ensure powerful bass while open acoustics and detachable ear cushions always keep you comfy, dry and cool. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Sports

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Sports Headband Headphones

        Sports Headband Headphones

        Total:

        Tuned for Sports

        Non-slip, secure fit with silicone grip

        • ActionFit
        • On-ear
        • Orange and Black
        40-mm neodymium drivers for mega bass and fuelled performance

        40-mm neodymium drivers for mega bass and fuelled performance

        Get into your groove with music that packs a solid punch, thanks to powerful 40-mm neodymium drivers that pump out mega-deep and dynamic bass. Your ActionFit headphones are designed to fuel your workout performance – no matter how demanding. Experience a vividly moving sound experience, whatever your workout and wherever you go.

        Detachable, washable ear cushions keep you cool and dry

        Detachable, washable ear cushions keep you cool and dry

        Go ahead and sweat it out – your ActionFit SHQ5200 headphones feature unique ear cushions that are covered by a moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you comfortable, cool and dry throughout your workout. Just detach the cushions for a wash after several uses and they'll be as good as new.

        Non-slip headband with silicone grip lets you move freely

        Non-slip headband with silicone grip lets you move freely

        The ActionFit SHQ5200 headphones feature a specially designed headband that fits securely throughout your toughest workout. Its non-slip headband is built with an innovative silicone grip that ensures sufficient contact points on your head, preventing any side-slips or front-back pendulum effects while you move freely during your workout.

        Open acoustic design keeps you alert to your surroundings

        Open acoustic design keeps you alert to your surroundings

        For your safety, your ActionFit headphones allow you to be aware of your environment – especially when exercising outdoors. Their open acoustic platform lets you discern what is happening around you while still enjoying your music fully.

        Snug-fit headband optimally fits any ear contour

        Snug-fit headband optimally fits any ear contour

        Your ActionFit headphone features a discreetly designed snug-fit headband with ergonomic ear cups that are stringently tested to fit all ears – no matter what shape and size – comfortably and perfectly.

        Ultra-lightweight 99-g headphones for superb fit and comfort

        Weighing in at a lean 99 g, the ActionFit SHQ5200 is one of the lightest headphones on the market. Its efficiently engineered architecture features individual parts that are specifically designed to achieve a precise balance of ergonomic structure and comfortable weight. The headband frame is made of high-grade polypropylene, ensuring a consistently firm grip and discreetly stylish fit.

        Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Their Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Type of cable
          Kevlar cable
          Cable Connection
          one-sided
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated

        • Accessories

          Included
          protective pouch

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          22.5  cm
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.122  kg
          Gross weight
          0.258  kg
          Tare weight
          0.136  kg
          EAN
          69 23410 71939 0
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          24.5  cm
          Width
          21  cm
          Height
          22.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.366  kg
          Gross weight
          1  kg
          Tare weight
          0.634  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71939 7
          Number of consumer packages
          3

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          14  cm
          Height
          19.2  cm
          Depth
          5.6  cm
          Weight
          0.102  kg

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          18 - 21,000  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Sensitivity
          101  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Maximum power input
          40  mW
          Impedance
          32  ohm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.