Tuned for Sports
Robust and ergonomic, the ultra-light ActionFit SHQ5200 Headphones are designed for the most demanding workouts. 40-mm neodymium drivers ensure powerful bass while open acoustics and detachable ear cushions always keep you comfy, dry and cool. See all benefits
Sports Headband Headphones
Get into your groove with music that packs a solid punch, thanks to powerful 40-mm neodymium drivers that pump out mega-deep and dynamic bass. Your ActionFit headphones are designed to fuel your workout performance – no matter how demanding. Experience a vividly moving sound experience, whatever your workout and wherever you go.
Go ahead and sweat it out – your ActionFit SHQ5200 headphones feature unique ear cushions that are covered by a moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you comfortable, cool and dry throughout your workout. Just detach the cushions for a wash after several uses and they'll be as good as new.
The ActionFit SHQ5200 headphones feature a specially designed headband that fits securely throughout your toughest workout. Its non-slip headband is built with an innovative silicone grip that ensures sufficient contact points on your head, preventing any side-slips or front-back pendulum effects while you move freely during your workout.
For your safety, your ActionFit headphones allow you to be aware of your environment – especially when exercising outdoors. Their open acoustic platform lets you discern what is happening around you while still enjoying your music fully.
Your ActionFit headphone features a discreetly designed snug-fit headband with ergonomic ear cups that are stringently tested to fit all ears – no matter what shape and size – comfortably and perfectly.
Weighing in at a lean 99 g, the ActionFit SHQ5200 is one of the lightest headphones on the market. Its efficiently engineered architecture features individual parts that are specifically designed to achieve a precise balance of ergonomic structure and comfortable weight. The headband frame is made of high-grade polypropylene, ensuring a consistently firm grip and discreetly stylish fit.
Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Their Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.
