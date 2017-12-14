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Discontinued

Headphones

SHS3300WT/10

4.3

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Extra bass

Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear clip headphones designed for comfort, stability and performance.

See all benefits

for powerful sound

Extra bass

  • 15-mm drivers/open-back

  • Earhook

27 mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

Compact for wearing comfort, yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 27 mm speaker driver is the perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.

Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

14/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best buy ever

I really love these ear phones. They are very smooth over the ears and fit so well. The sound is great and design is flawless. Have been using these for couple years now and could not have asked for better.

This review was made for SHS3300BK Headphones

This review was made for SHS3300BK Headphones

06/08/2018

Portugal

Portugal

O melhor auricular de sempre

O melhor auricular de sempre. O fato de possuir uma haste que o segura atrás da orelha ajuda muito na prática de desportos. Excelente qualidade de som. Excelente resistência física. Por ter o seu fone flat, não "pula" de dentro do ouvido.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHS3300BK Auscultadores

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHS3300BK Auscultadores

30/05/2023

Deutschland

Deutschland

Super Klang

Der beste Kopfhörer (zum damaligen Preis) Super Klang, erste Sahne,Sitzt gut am Ohr. Ich nutze den Kopfhörer seit Jahren täglich, habe auch mittlerweile ein Adapter Kabel mit gewinkeltem Abgang um das Kabel am Klinkenstecker nicht zusehr zu belasten u.a auch weil dieser gerade ist, trotzdem geht das Kabel am Klinkenstecker nach ca. 1 Jahr kaputt, Wackelkontakt .

Pros

Hervorragender klang u sitzt gut

Cons

Oft geht das Kabel am Klinkenstecker kaputt

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHS3300WT Kopfhörer

Date of Use 2021-05-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHS3300WT Kopfhörer

Date of Use 2021-05-30

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