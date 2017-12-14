Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SHS3300WT/10
Extra bass
Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear clip headphones designed for comfort, stability and performance.
15-mm drivers/open-back
Earhook
Compact for wearing comfort, yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 27 mm speaker driver is the perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.
Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Aash
14/12/2017
United Kingdom
Best buy ever
I really love these ear phones. They are very smooth over the ears and fit so well. The sound is great and design is flawless. Have been using these for couple years now and could not have asked for better.
This review was made for SHS3300BK Headphones
This review was made for SHS3300BK Headphones
KbecaArqueiro
06/08/2018
Portugal
O melhor auricular de sempre
O melhor auricular de sempre. O fato de possuir uma haste que o segura atrás da orelha ajuda muito na prática de desportos. Excelente qualidade de som. Excelente resistência física. Por ter o seu fone flat, não "pula" de dentro do ouvido.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHS3300BK Auscultadores
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHS3300BK Auscultadores
Baen
30/05/2023
Deutschland
Super Klang
Der beste Kopfhörer (zum damaligen Preis) Super Klang, erste Sahne,Sitzt gut am Ohr. Ich nutze den Kopfhörer seit Jahren täglich, habe auch mittlerweile ein Adapter Kabel mit gewinkeltem Abgang um das Kabel am Klinkenstecker nicht zusehr zu belasten u.a auch weil dieser gerade ist, trotzdem geht das Kabel am Klinkenstecker nach ca. 1 Jahr kaputt, Wackelkontakt .
Pros
Hervorragender klang u sitzt gut
Cons
Oft geht das Kabel am Klinkenstecker kaputt
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHS3300WT Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2021-05-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHS3300WT Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2021-05-30