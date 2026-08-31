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Discontinued

Earhook Headphones with mic

SHS3305BK/10

Secure fit

Ultra-comfortable for active use, these ergonomic earhook headphones bring fantastic quality music reproduction straight to your ears. The integrated mic picks up your voice clearly.

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Flexible ear hook fits all ears

Secure fit

  • 15-mm drivers/open-back

  • Earhook

15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

Small enough for optimum comfort while wearing and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

Ergonomically shaped headphone enhances user comfort

This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

3D flexible ear hook ensures secure fit in all ear sizes

This 3D ear hook is both soft and flexible, so it stays comfortably in place when you're active or enjoying your music on the move.

Technical specifications

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