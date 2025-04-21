  • Lower Price

      Shaver S9000 Prestige Refurbished Wet & dry electric shaver

      SP9820/12R1

      Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7 day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience that you have always desired.

      Shaver S9000 Prestige
      Shaver S9000 Prestige

      Refurbished Wet & dry electric shaver

      • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
      • High-control suspension system
      • Top-spin digital motor
      • Superb SkinGlide coating
      The perfect blade position for maximum precision

      The perfect blade position for maximum precision

      To avoid pulling and discomfort, the Philips S9000 Prestige has a high-precision suspension system to ensure the perfect blade position for maximum cutting precision.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

      Designed to catch even difficult hairs

      Designed to catch even difficult hairs

      The 360-D+ Flexing heads on this Philips electric shaver follow the contours of your face, catching even difficult hairs for a smoother shave.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        Pouch
        Premium pouch

      • Power

        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Quick charge
        5 minutes

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling
        Finishing
        Timeless elegance

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 years with SH98
        2 year guarantee
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
        • Excellent skin comfort system
        SkinComfort
        Excellent skin comfort system
        Contour following
        360 D+ Flexing heads
        SkinIQ technology
        • High-control suspension system
        • Top-spin digital motor
        • Protective SkinGlide coating
        • Power Adapt sensor
        • Personal Comfort settings

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • 3-step cleaning
        • Fully washable
        Display
        % Battery Level Indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use

