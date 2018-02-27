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Discontinued
Great sound
We're great for music, voice and soundtrack! Just connect us to your notebook and we'll bring your music and sounds to life for a great listening experience. Handy cable management means you can have a tidy desk surface too!
USB powered
Audio-in
This Philips PC speaker provides good sound quality with a rich bass experience from a loudspeaker box system.
With plug-and-play convenience, the USB cable plugs directly into any USB port and your notebook automatically recognises this as a removable USB mass storage device.
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
4.1
of 5
16
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
porsche
27/02/2018
United Kingdom
super sound
super speakers and i happy for purchase i play music and games sound powerfull
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA20 Notebook USB speakers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA20 Notebook USB speakers
KevM
09/09/2013
United Kingdom
Brilliant little speakers
I bought these to use with a laptop which has the usual poor inbuilt speakers. In terms of volume, clarity and bass they are far above the standard of any laptop I have heard. They are very small and as such will not perform in the way much larger speakers do, but for the purpose they work very well. They are powered by USB and connect to a regular 3.5mm headphone socket so they require no drivers and are very simple to set up. They are also by far the best looking laptop speakers I have ever seen. They look just like a proper set of wooden speakers but are tiny. I also think the wooden housing helps with the bass but that could be my imagination. They look very good on a desk and I find them small enough to be portable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA20 Notebook USB speakers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA20 Notebook USB speakers
mk5406
13/07/2013
Deutschland
Gute Qualität bei erstklassigem Preis-/Leistungsverhältnis
Da die in meinem Monitor eingebauten Lautsprecher qualitativ einfach zu schlecht waren, suchte ich eine kostengünstige Lösung ohne Anspruch an HiFi-Qualität, aber doch guter Hörbarkeit für gelegentliche Filme und Begleitmusik zur Arbeit am PC. Der Versuch mit den Lautsprechern war sehr erfolgreich. Sie tun genau das, was ich benötige. Den Punktabzug bei der Benutzerfreundlichkeit gibt es für die Belegung eines USB-Ports für die Stromversorgung. Trotzdem eine ganz klare Kaufempfehlung für den PC, für ein Notebook im Hinblick auf Mobilität eher ungeeignet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA20 USB-Notebook-Lautsprecher
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA20 USB-Notebook-Lautsprecher