    Notebook USB speakers

    SPA2210/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
      -{discount-value}

      We look cute, but we party hard!

      We're great for music, voice and soundtrack! Just connect us to your notebook or MP3 player and we'll bring your music and sounds to life for a great listening experience. Handy cable management means you can have a tidy desk surface too!

        We look cute, but we party hard!

        • USB powered
        • Audio-in
        Cable length can be variable

        Cable length can be variable

        Easy cable management helps organise messy cables so you can have a tidy desk, and the cable length is adjustable to suit your needs.

        Enjoy music, games, movies and online videos

        Enjoy music, games, movies and online videos

        The perfect accompaniment for your notebook and netbook, so you can play multimedia music and videos with great sound quality.

        Rich bass

        Rich bass

        This Philips PC speaker provides good sound quality with a rich bass experience from a loudspeaker box system.

        USB plug for power

        USB plug for power

        With plug-and-play convenience, the USB cable plugs directly into any USB port and your notebook automatically recognises this as a removable USB mass storage device.

        Green product

        Green product

        Certified by Royal Philips Electronics as a Green Product. Green Product means the performance of the device is at least 10% better than main competitors on selected sustainability issues (e.g. energy efficiency, product weight, lifecycle management etc.).

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          17.4  cm
          Height
          11  cm
          Depth
          12  cm
          Weight
          0.53  kg

        • Sound

          Bass enhancement
          Bass Boost
          Volume Control
          Analogue Volume Control

        • Loudspeakers

          Satellite speaker drivers
          2"

        • Connectivity

          Audio input for data
          Stereo Audio (3.5 mm jack) 1 x
          Cable length
          1.5 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          USB
          USB 2.0

        • Convenience

          Power on indication
          Yes
          Ease of Installation
          Plug and Play

        • System Requirements

          PC OS
          Windows 98 SE ME 2000 XP Vista or higher MAC OS X higher
          USB
          Free USB port

        • Packaging content

          Quick installation guide
          Yes
          Number of satellites
          2

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 87 12581 49189 2
          Gross weight
          2.95  kg
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Length
          24.1  cm
          Net weight
          2.176  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          4
          Tare weight
          0.774  kg
          Width
          20.6  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Depth
          11.7  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 49189 5
          Gross weight
          0.7  kg
          Height
          10.7  cm
          Net weight
          0,544  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Tare weight
          0.156  kg
          Width
          20  cm

