    Videochat now!
      Videochat now!

      Getting online with friends and family has never been simpler. With this easy-to-use webcam you can videochat for free using Skype, Windows Live Messenger or other free services. A headset is also included so you're instantly ready to go.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Videochat now!

        • CIF
        • CMOS

        Smooth image with 30 frames per second video

        Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 30 frames per second video. This gives you smoother video images and a better all-round video chatting experience.

        VGA resolution (640 x 480) for sharp images

        VGA (640 x 480) means around 300,000 pixels are used to create the total image. This VGA resolution ensures sharp images for use in documents, webpages and e-mails.

        Turn the camera 360° on its pivot joint

        Enjoy easy webcamming freedom with this handy pivot joint design. Just twist the camera 360° in any direction to film anywhere in your room without moving the webcam at all.

        In-ear headset with mic for echo-free chatting

        The headset fits conveniently in your ear and the microphone is located on the cord below your mouth for easy recording. Get echo-free video instantly with this handy handset with built-in mic.

        Compatible with all instant messaging services

        The webcam and its software have been designed with all instant messaging services in mind. Add video to Skype, Windows Live Messenger, Yahoo! Messenger, AOL Instant Messenger and other services.

        Installation manager for easy setup

        Install your webcam in seconds with the handy Installation Manager. Just follow the easy, step-by-step instructions and you'll have the webcam set up to match your computer perfectly.

        Stable mount on any monitor, laptop or desk

        The multifunctional stand makes it easy for you to mount the webcam on any monitor, laptop, notebook or flat surface.

        Snapshot button lets you take great instant photos

        With just one press of this button, your webcam takes a picture automatically. It's a fun way to share your pictures by adding them to e-mails, webpages or documents.

        Compatible with all available imaging software

        The webcam works with all available free and professional imaging software. Take a snapshot or still picture from your video and open it with any image program.

        Technical Specifications

        • Video and snapshot capturing

          Sensor
          CMOS
          Sensor resolution
          CIF
          Video resolution
          CIF
          Snapshot resolution
          CIF
          Max. frame rate
          30  fps
          Lens
          F2.2, D54°
          White balance
          2600 – 7600 k
          Colour depth
          24  bit

        • Mechanics

          Laptop clamp
          Yes
          LCD clamp
          Yes
          CRT stand
          Yes
          Desktop stand
          Yes
          Built-in digital microphone
          No
          Snapshot button
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • User Manual
          • Multimedia headset SHM2000

        • Software

          Add video to
          • Yahoo! Messenger
          • AOL Messenger
          • Skype
          • ICQ
          • QQ
          • Windows Live Messenger

        • System Requirements

          Operating System
          • Microsoft Windows 98
          • Microsoft Windows ME
          • Microsoft Windows 2000
          • Microsoft Windows XP
          • Microsoft Windows Vista Home
          • Microsoft Windows Vista
          Processor
          Pentium II 500 MHz or faster
          RAM memory
          128 MB RAM
          Sound card
          Yes
          USB
          Free USB port
          Internet connection
          Yes
          Hard disk space
          200 MB
          CD-ROM or DVD-ROM Drive
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.5
          PC Link
          USB 1.1

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          75  mm
          Product height
          125  mm
          Product width
          35  mm
          Product weight (g)
          82

        • Packaging Data

          12NC
          867000028287
          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 12581 32418 6
          Quantity
          1
          Height
          188  mm
          Length
          231  mm
          Width
          93  mm
          Gross weight
          0.376  kg
          Tare weight
          0.275  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 12581 33417 8
          Quantity
          6
          Length
          400  mm
          Height
          275  mm
          Width
          301  mm
          Gross weight
          3.06  kg
          Tare weight
          2.336  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • User Manual
        • Multimedia headset SHM2000

