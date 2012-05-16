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  • Front product photograph
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Digital Photo Album

SPH8608/12

2.8

| (13) Reviews

Rediscover the magic of sharing stories

With a Photo Album, you can rediscover the magic of sharing stories. It's got the power to make someone laugh, cringe, cry or smile—without saying a single word. So go on…pick it up, pass it around.

See all benefits

Digital Photo Album

Rediscover the magic of sharing stories

  • 20.3 cm (8")

  • Touch border control

Auto on/off display at pre-set times for power saving

A timer turns PhotoFrame on and off at the times you choose, reducing energy consumption for the sake of our environment and saving up to one third of your PhotoFrame energy costs.

Easy-to-use battery charging dock

This battery charging dock doubles as a stand as well as a battery charging station. Once fully charged, the frame's built-in battery is good for 2 hours of cordless sharing of photos.

Eco-friendly designed PhotoAlbum

Philips PhotoAlbums are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

13

Reviews

16/05/2012

Italia

Italia

OTTIMO PRODOTTO

BELLO DA TENERE SOPRA IL MOBILE E COMODO DA PORTARE CON SE PER FAR VEDERE LE FOTO.... MI PIACE !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPH8608 Album fotografico digitale

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPH8608 Album fotografico digitale

26/02/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPH8608 Digitaal fotoalbum

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPH8608 Digitaal fotoalbum

26/10/2013

Italia

Italia

buon prodotto migliorabile nel software di gestione

Trovo che sia un buon prodotto, elegante, con batterie autonome. Mi sarei aspettato un maggiore facilità d'uso. Trovo anche che vi siano dei "bachi" nel programma software. Ad. es. il timer di risparmio energetico non spegne lo strumento ogni giorno e non visualizza la funzione On/Off, anche se la esegue, ma rimane sempre in Off. Ho avuto anche qualche problema a caricare le foto in memoria, anche se in solito formato jpg. La gestione per cartelle non è semplice.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPH8608 Album fotografico digitale

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPH8608 Album fotografico digitale

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