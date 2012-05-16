Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SPH8608/12
Rediscover the magic of sharing stories
With a Photo Album, you can rediscover the magic of sharing stories. It's got the power to make someone laugh, cringe, cry or smile—without saying a single word. So go on…pick it up, pass it around.
20.3 cm (8")
Touch border control
A timer turns PhotoFrame on and off at the times you choose, reducing energy consumption for the sake of our environment and saving up to one third of your PhotoFrame energy costs.
This battery charging dock doubles as a stand as well as a battery charging station. Once fully charged, the frame's built-in battery is good for 2 hours of cordless sharing of photos.
Philips PhotoAlbums are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability.
2.8
of 5
13
Reviews
TEC1979
16/05/2012
Italia
OTTIMO PRODOTTO
BELLO DA TENERE SOPRA IL MOBILE E COMODO DA PORTARE CON SE PER FAR VEDERE LE FOTO.... MI PIACE !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPH8608 Album fotografico digitale
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPH8608 Album fotografico digitale
wbrons01
26/02/2012
Nederland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPH8608 Digitaal fotoalbum
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPH8608 Digitaal fotoalbum
Nick54
26/10/2013
Italia
buon prodotto migliorabile nel software di gestione
Trovo che sia un buon prodotto, elegante, con batterie autonome. Mi sarei aspettato un maggiore facilità d'uso. Trovo anche che vi siano dei "bachi" nel programma software. Ad. es. il timer di risparmio energetico non spegne lo strumento ogni giorno e non visualizza la funzione On/Off, anche se la esegue, ma rimane sempre in Off. Ho avuto anche qualche problema a caricare le foto in memoria, anche se in solito formato jpg. La gestione per cartelle non è semplice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPH8608 Album fotografico digitale
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPH8608 Album fotografico digitale