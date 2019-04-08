Search terms

      200 Series Wired mouse

      Designed for how you work

      A comfortable mouse that adjusts to fit your palm and fits easily into your bag, this handy mouse companion has easy cable management and an optical sensor that lets it work on most surfaces.

      Wired mouse

      • 4 buttons
      • USB Wired
      • Optical Sensor
      Unique, stylish design fits your cool style

      With the slim design of the mouse, you are more likely to keep this with you for on-the-go productivity.

      Simple plug-and-play wired USB connections

      Buttons last millions of clicks for durability

      Comfortable ergonomic mouse design feels great

      High-definition optical tracking for smooth control

      Ambidextrous shape feels good in right or left hand

      Technical Specifications

      • OS/System Requirements

        System Requirements
        Microsoft Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 or later; Linux; Mac OS

      • Physical Dimensions

        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        110.03 x 57.4 x 29.7 mm
        Weight
        62.2 g

      • Technical specifications

        Buttons
        4 buttons
        Coating Type
        Matte
        Connectivity
        USB 2.0 wired
        Design Type
        Ergonomic design
        Driver Requirement
        Driver-free
        Optical Sensor Precision
        1000/1600 DPI, 2 levels adjustable DPI
        Product Type
        Wired mouse
        Handed Type
        Left- and right-handed

