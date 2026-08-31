2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPK7374/00
Anywhere wireless portability
A comfortable and stylish mouse that adjusts to fit your palm and fits easily into your bag, this handy notebook mouse companion has a wireless connection and an optical sensor that lets it work on most surfaces.
3 buttons
2.4 GHz Wireless
Optical Sensor
The long battery life means you rarely have to replace the batteries, for long-lasting, reliable use when you need it.
Easy to connect and tangle free, the wireless design makes life more simple.
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