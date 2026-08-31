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Discontinued

300 SeriesWireless mouse

SPK7374/00

Anywhere wireless portability

A comfortable and stylish mouse that adjusts to fit your palm and fits easily into your bag, this handy notebook mouse companion has a wireless connection and an optical sensor that lets it work on most surfaces.

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Anywhere wireless portability

  • 3 buttons

  • 2.4 GHz Wireless

  • Optical Sensor

High-definition optical tracking for smooth control

Set-it-and-forget-it long battery life

The long battery life means you rarely have to replace the batteries, for long-lasting, reliable use when you need it.

Clutter-free with easy-to-connect wireless design

Clutter-free with easy-to-connect wireless design

Easy to connect and tangle free, the wireless design makes life more simple.

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