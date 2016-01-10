Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SSC5001/10
Personalising your home-listening experience
Hear your TV louder and more clearly without disturbing others with the lightweight SSC5001 wireless AudioBoost TV headphones. Auto on/off and auto channel selection functions make life even more convenient.
15 mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
15 mm neodymium drivers deliver clear and loud sound. A digital wireless connection delivers a high quality transmission ensuring the best sound in class.
Turn off TV sound with one button and the mic in the AudioBoost TV headphones will pick up voices and sounds in your environment and amplify them in your ears. Have clearer conversations with your family and hear your environment better.
Never press a button to activate the AudioBoost TV headphones. A smart mechanism automatically detects whether or not they are being worn and switches them on or off automatically. Never worry about forgetting to turn off your headphones again.
2.8
of 5
17
Reviews
OlafOlafssohn
10/01/2016
Deutschland
Begeisterndes Produkt
Ich habe das Gerät im Zuge eines Produkttestes erhalten. Sowohl ich (50 Jahre) als auch mein Vater (78) haben den Kopfhörer ausprobiert und waren vollauf zufrieden. Das Gerät ließ sich sehr einfach anschließen und einstellen: Der Klang lässt sich auch problemlos während dem Tragen regulieren und an persönliche Bedürfnisse anpassen. Super Klang und das Tragen einer Brille bereitet keine Probleme, im Gegensatz zu anderen On-Ear Kopfhören die oft einen unangenehmen Druck auf die Brille verursachen. Das Ladegerät mit dem zweiten Akku gefällt ebenso. Während der eine Akku in Gebrauch ist, wird der andere geladen und ermöglicht damit eine nahezu ununterbrochene Benutzung. Das Ein- und Ausschalten erfolgt automatisch bei Gebrauch.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SSC5001 Kabellose AudioBoost TV-Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SSC5001 Kabellose AudioBoost TV-Kopfhörer
Labouille59
07/03/2016
Suisse
Bon casque
La fonction d'écoute ambiante est très pratique. Je recommande ce casque.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SSC5001 Casque TV AudioBoost sans fil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SSC5001 Casque TV AudioBoost sans fil
Anmare
17/03/2016
Nederland
Verified buyer
dit product werkt goed
Dit product heeft een goede geluidsweergave. Hij zit in eerste instantie comfortabel echter op den duur werken de oordopjes irritant
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SSC5001 Draadloze AudioBoost TV-hoofdtelefoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SSC5001 Draadloze AudioBoost TV-hoofdtelefoon