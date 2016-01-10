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Discontinued

Wireless AudioBoost TV headphones

SSC5001/10

2.8

| (17) Reviews

Personalising your home-listening experience

Hear your TV louder and more clearly without disturbing others with the lightweight SSC5001 wireless AudioBoost TV headphones. Auto on/off and auto channel selection functions make life even more convenient.

See all benefits

Personalising your home-listening experience

  • 15 mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

15 mm neodymium drivers deliver clear and loud sound

15 mm neodymium drivers deliver clear and loud sound

15 mm neodymium drivers deliver clear and loud sound. A digital wireless connection delivers a high quality transmission ensuring the best sound in class.

Ambient mode to amplify voices for better conversations

Turn off TV sound with one button and the mic in the AudioBoost TV headphones will pick up voices and sounds in your environment and amplify them in your ears. Have clearer conversations with your family and hear your environment better.

Auto switch on/off when headphones are worn/removed

Auto switch on/off when headphones are worn/removed

Never press a button to activate the AudioBoost TV headphones. A smart mechanism automatically detects whether or not they are being worn and switches them on or off automatically. Never worry about forgetting to turn off your headphones again.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

17

Reviews

10/01/2016

Deutschland

Deutschland

Begeisterndes Produkt

Ich habe das Gerät im Zuge eines Produkttestes erhalten. Sowohl ich (50 Jahre) als auch mein Vater (78) haben den Kopfhörer ausprobiert und waren vollauf zufrieden. Das Gerät ließ sich sehr einfach anschließen und einstellen: Der Klang lässt sich auch problemlos während dem Tragen regulieren und an persönliche Bedürfnisse anpassen. Super Klang und das Tragen einer Brille bereitet keine Probleme, im Gegensatz zu anderen On-Ear Kopfhören die oft einen unangenehmen Druck auf die Brille verursachen. Das Ladegerät mit dem zweiten Akku gefällt ebenso. Während der eine Akku in Gebrauch ist, wird der andere geladen und ermöglicht damit eine nahezu ununterbrochene Benutzung. Das Ein- und Ausschalten erfolgt automatisch bei Gebrauch.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SSC5001 Kabellose AudioBoost TV-Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SSC5001 Kabellose AudioBoost TV-Kopfhörer

07/03/2016

Suisse

Suisse

Bon casque

La fonction d'écoute ambiante est très pratique. Je recommande ce casque.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SSC5001 Casque TV AudioBoost sans fil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SSC5001 Casque TV AudioBoost sans fil

17/03/2016

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

dit product werkt goed

Dit product heeft een goede geluidsweergave. Hij zit in eerste instantie comfortabel echter op den duur werken de oordopjes irritant

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SSC5001 Draadloze AudioBoost TV-hoofdtelefoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SSC5001 Draadloze AudioBoost TV-hoofdtelefoon

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