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Discontinued

Spotify multiroom speaker

SW750M/05

4

| (16) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Spotify in every room

Enjoy authentic sound conveniently with 4 audiophile drivers and Spotify Connect. Play Spotify on any speaker using the Spotify app as a remote, expand your system wirelessly to any room and hit play to start where you left off.

See all benefits

Spotify in every room

  • Spotify Connect

  • Multiroom

  • Just hit "PLAY"

Play music from one speaker at a time or all at once

Play music from one speaker at a time or all at once

Multiroom speakers let you play songs in one room, or in many at the same time, so your music can either follow you around the house or stay where you want it. Each person can play to any selected speaker, and when additional speakers are purchased they can be added to the system wirelessly and easily.

Powerful room-filling sound with 4 audiophile-grade drivers

Powerful room-filling sound with 4 audiophile-grade drivers

Equipped with 4 audiophile-grade drivers, this speaker creates powerful room-filling sound while its two bass ports expand low-frequency bass, creating a truly immersive and dynamic sound. Enjoy powerful sound in a compact size.

Direct access buttons - no app required, for easier control

Direct access buttons - no app required, for easier control

Handy control buttons (Play / Pause, Volume Up / Down, Previous / Next) give you access to the controls you need, without fiddling with an app. Once an album, playlist or station has been selected, skipping tracks, repeating or pausing the music can be done at the touch of a button.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

16

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

03/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant quality music all around the house!

I have three of these. A 750 downstairs in the kitchen, a 700 in the living room and in the bedroom. I have them linked into groups so can have music all around the house and they are so easy to use from my iphone and ipad. Wouldn't be without them!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SW750M Spotify multiroom speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SW750M Spotify multiroom speaker

23/11/2014

Nederland

Nederland

Verbaasd positief! Topper

Na enkele jaren een draadloos systeem van derde te hebben gehad in mijn huis, nu met Spotify gekozen voor de SW750M. Wat een wereld van verschil. - Installatie "snel en duidelijk" - Stabiliteit van de draadloze verbinding perfect Met mijn andere systeem kon ik geen gebruik maken van internet en muziek luisteren, dit behoort nu tot het verleden. - Design "gewoon mooi, snoer elec is lang genoeg. - Philips geluidskwaliteit gewoon top en word absoluut niet minder met een draadloze verbinding. - TIP! bij kamers met een laag wifi signaal gewoon een extender er tussen zetten, probleem direct opgelost en kost niet veel.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SW750M Spotify multiroom speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SW750M Spotify multiroom speaker

29/12/2015

Deutschland

Deutschland

TOP Produkt

Dieser Multiboom Lautsprecher von Philips ist ein echtes TOP-Produkt. TOP Sound und easy einzurichten. Diesen Lautsprecher kann ich nur jedem empfehlen, der Spotify inkl. Premium-Account nutzt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SW750M Spotify Multiroom-Lautsprecher

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SW750M Spotify Multiroom-Lautsprecher

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Disclaimers

  1. Spotify premium account is required for this speaker.