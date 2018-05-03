Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Spotify in every room
Enjoy authentic sound conveniently with 4 audiophile drivers and Spotify Connect. Play Spotify on any speaker using the Spotify app as a remote, expand your system wirelessly to any room and hit play to start where you left off.
Spotify Connect
Multiroom
Just hit "PLAY"
Multiroom speakers let you play songs in one room, or in many at the same time, so your music can either follow you around the house or stay where you want it. Each person can play to any selected speaker, and when additional speakers are purchased they can be added to the system wirelessly and easily.
Equipped with 4 audiophile-grade drivers, this speaker creates powerful room-filling sound while its two bass ports expand low-frequency bass, creating a truly immersive and dynamic sound. Enjoy powerful sound in a compact size.
Handy control buttons (Play / Pause, Volume Up / Down, Previous / Next) give you access to the controls you need, without fiddling with an app. Once an album, playlist or station has been selected, skipping tracks, repeating or pausing the music can be done at the touch of a button.
4.0
of 5
16
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Pixy
03/05/2018
United Kingdom
Brilliant quality music all around the house!
I have three of these. A 750 downstairs in the kitchen, a 700 in the living room and in the bedroom. I have them linked into groups so can have music all around the house and they are so easy to use from my iphone and ipad. Wouldn't be without them!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SW750M Spotify multiroom speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SW750M Spotify multiroom speaker
Mikebdh
23/11/2014
Nederland
Verbaasd positief! Topper
Na enkele jaren een draadloos systeem van derde te hebben gehad in mijn huis, nu met Spotify gekozen voor de SW750M. Wat een wereld van verschil. - Installatie "snel en duidelijk" - Stabiliteit van de draadloze verbinding perfect Met mijn andere systeem kon ik geen gebruik maken van internet en muziek luisteren, dit behoort nu tot het verleden. - Design "gewoon mooi, snoer elec is lang genoeg. - Philips geluidskwaliteit gewoon top en word absoluut niet minder met een draadloze verbinding. - TIP! bij kamers met een laag wifi signaal gewoon een extender er tussen zetten, probleem direct opgelost en kost niet veel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SW750M Spotify multiroom speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SW750M Spotify multiroom speaker
therecords
29/12/2015
Deutschland
TOP Produkt
Dieser Multiboom Lautsprecher von Philips ist ein echtes TOP-Produkt. TOP Sound und easy einzurichten. Diesen Lautsprecher kann ich nur jedem empfehlen, der Spotify inkl. Premium-Account nutzt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SW750M Spotify Multiroom-Lautsprecher
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SW750M Spotify Multiroom-Lautsprecher
Spotify premium account is required for this speaker.