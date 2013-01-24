Home
    Star Wars special edition

    Special Edition Light Side electric Shaver Gift Pack

    SW7700/67
    • Protective shave, minimum skin irritation Protective shave, minimum skin irritation Protective shave, minimum skin irritation
      Star Wars special edition Special Edition Light Side electric Shaver Gift Pack

SW7700/67

      SW7700/67
      Protective shave, minimum skin irritation

      Master the force of V-Track PRO to combat even longer hair. Our V-Track PRO has 72 self-sharpening V-shaped blades to cut hair with less pulling, even on 3 day stubble. See all benefits

        Special Edition Light Side electric Shaver Gift Pack

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Protective shave, minimum skin irritation

        Feel the force of V-Track Pro!

        • Light side inspired shaver
        • V-Track PRO Precision Blades
        • SkinGlide rings - anti-friction
        • 5-directional flex heads
        V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on 3 day stubble

        V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on 3 day stubble

        Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position on 3 day stubble, even flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.

        72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

        72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

        72 self-sharpening blades. 151,000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing—no matter which direction they're growing in.

        SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

        SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

        Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.

        5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

        5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

        Our shaver heads flex easily in five directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimised.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet and Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet—with gel or foam—even under the shower.

        60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

        60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

        You'll have 60 minutes of running time - that's about 20 shaves - on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        1 hour charging time

        1 hour charging time

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

        Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It's ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming your sideburns.

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • V-Track Precision PRO Blades
          • 72 self-sharpening blades
          SkinComfort
          • SkinGlide Rings
          • SkinProtection System
          • Aquatec Wet and Dry
          Contour following
          5-direction DynamicFlex Heads

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

        • Power

          Run time
          60 min (20 shaves)
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          • Cordless use
          • Unplug before use

        • Design

          Colour
          Star Wars Light Side
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH70

        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        • Luxurious pouch

              • Cut 30% closer in fewer strokes - vs. Philips predecessor

