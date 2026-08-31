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Discontinued

Speaker wire

SWA2105W/10

Ensure a reliable connection

Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection between your speakers and tuner.

See all benefits

with this speaker wire

Ensure a reliable connection

  • 10 m

  • 18 gauge

High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

Plug and Play for easier installation

Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.

Flexible PVC jacket

Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

Technical specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 180.3 kB
  • 17 December 2024

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